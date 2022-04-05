...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Emily Kern delivers a pitch in the top of the first inning of the Clippers’ home-opener. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The Cleveland Clippers softball team opened its 2022 campaign with a home matchup against the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds, but things wouldn’t go the way of the home team as New Ulm Cathedral took an early lead that they would take the distance in an 11-0 victory in five innings.
After the Greyhounds brought home a runner in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead, things started off positive for the Clippers when Sophie Shouler drilled a leadoff double to the outfield fence. During the next at-bat, Shouler dug deep and was able to slide into third and avoid the tag to give Cleveland a runner at third with no out.
The bats went cold however, and the next two hitters struck out before the following batter hit a slow roller into play for the final out. New Ulm Cathedral would add three runs in the second as Cleveland struggled to consistently get runners on base.
As the Greyhounds continued to pull away the Clippers weren’t able to manage another hit in the game, and after a six-run fifth inning from New Ulm Cathedral, Cleveland wasn’t able to cut into the 11-0 deficit, ending the game after five innings.
The loss puts the Clippers at 0-1 on the season with their next scheduled games to be played Saturday when they host Nicollet and Randolph in a round-robin tournament.