While a year ago, the Clipper girls lost to Sleepy Eye 68-58 and to Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 80-56, this year, the Clippers, showing their youth at the SESM tip-off tournament, succumbed to SE 65-26 on Friday and to SESM 80-38 on Saturday.
Stealing at will, Sleepy Eye scored 16 points before junior Macey Ziebarth’s three pointer at the 10:30 mark finally put the Clippers on the board. Eighth grader Stephanie Cink followed up with a baseline drive for a basket, but the Clippers turned over the ball any which way they could after that.
“It’s November,” said head coach Joe Remiger. “We’ve gone through every day in practice how to break the press. Sleepy Eye did a really good job shutting those lanes down, getting there, but we’ve got to kick balls in. We’re going to have open people, but we just kept trying to shove it down their throats.”
Sophomore Emily Kern and freshman Kaylee Karles off the bench each dropped a three, and Ziebarth and freshman Sarena Remiger each added a basket, but the Clippers trailed 31-15 at the intermission.
While a three pointer by Ziebarth and a pair of twos from junior Emmie Dittmar were the only baskets from the floor the Clippers had in the second half, the Indians swished seven three pointers to cruise to the victory.
But bright spot was the Clippers improved how they handled the press as the game progressed, Remiger said.
“Offensively the second half we did a lot better moving the ball.”
The Clippers made four of 15 attempts from three-point land, five of 29 from inside the arc and four of 18 shots from the charity line.
Ziebarth led the effort with nine points. Cink and Dittmar each added four. Karles and Kern each scored three points while Remiger contributed two. Junior Kallie Phillips made a free throw for her one point.
The Clippers got off to a good start 20 hours later against SESM. Mya Krenik, the Clippers’ only senior, scored on a layup to pull the Clappers within a point, 3-2. Phillips knocked down a jumper, and Kern arced a three before Phillips made a pair of freebies to pull the Clippers within 3, 11-9.
But the Knights scored the next 11 points before Remiger, denied under the rim, alertly kicked the ball out to Kern in the paint for an assist. Fouled on the play, Kern made her and-one basket, but the Clippers still trailed 22-12.
The Knights made steals left and right after that and went into the locker room up 47 to 18 with the only Clipper baskets coming on a pair of Karles three pointers.
Ziebarth hit a pair of threes and a pair of twos, Krenik drove for a basket, and Remiger made seven of 10 free throw attempts, but the Knights outscored the Clippers 33 to 20 in the second half, and like the night before, the game ended with a running clock.
But Remiger said the Clippers got better on both sides of the court in the second half.
“Defensively we were talking a lot better. In the paint, we were handing the ball in better even though maybe not finishing the way we would like to. I am encouraged because they are very teachable. That’s been a huge plus.”
The Clippers made six of 16 shots from the floor, five of nine tosses from behind the arc and 11 of 17 free throw attempts.
Ziebarth again led the scoring effort, this time with 10 points. Remiger scored seven points while Karles and Kern each added six. Krenik and Phillips contributed four points while Dittmar’s one point came in the second half.
“Some of it is we’re so young. Some of it is ‘I’m in a varsity basketball game, and I am in eighth or ninth grade,’” Remiger said. “Yeah, the game is faster, but ultimately they know what to do, and as they get experience, we expect to get more out of them.”
The Clippers take on Faribault Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday, take a break and then travel to New Ulm Cathedral on Dec. 5.