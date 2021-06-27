Cleveland Legion baseball team picked up its first two wins of the season on consecutive nights 10-2 over Cannon Falls on June 22 and 4-3 over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on June 23. Both game were at at Cleveland.
With the wins, Cleveland improved to 2-5.
Cleveland 4, WEM 3
Cleveland won in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off single at the end of the game. The game was tied at three with Cleveland batting in the bottom of the seventh when Colin Krenik singled in Jackson Meyer who had reached on an error.
WEM got things moving in the first inning, scoring one run on one hit and one walk.
Cleveland tied it 1-1 with a run in the second inning. Krenik led off with a single, stole second and scored on a single by Tanyon Hoheisel.
WEM regained the lead 2-1 in the third and increased it to 3-1 in the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Cleveland tied things up at three. Elijah Sullivan led off with a single and advanced to second and third on ground outs. Meyer walked and went to second on defensive indifference. Krenik singled, driving in Sullivan and Meyer.
Hoheisel was credited with the victory. The southpaw went one inning, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks.
Carter Dylla started the game for Cleveland. The hurler lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking two.
Krenik went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored to lead Cleveland in hits. Sullivan (1-for-4, one run) and Hoheisel (1-for-3, one RBI) had the other two hits for Cleveland.
Cleveland stole five bases with two each by Krenik and Dylla and one by Meyer.
Cleveland 10, Cannon Falls 2
An early lead helped Cleveland defeat Cannon Falls 10-2.
After Cannon Falls took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Cleveland scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 3-1. Colby Amundson led off with a single, advanced to third on an error and scored on a ground out by Krenik. Kaleb Timlin tripled in Krenik, and Dylla doubled in Timlin.
Cleveland scored seven runs in the third inning to pull away 10-1. Lucas Walechka led off with a walk. Alex McCabe and Carter Zimmerman hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. Amundson drove in Walechka with a ground out. Krenik reached on an error to plate Zimmerman. Hoheisel walked. Timlin drove in Amundson with a single. Dylla singled in Krenik. Sullivan doubled in Hoheisel and Timlin, and Dylla scored on the throw.
Krenik pitched Cleveland to victory. The southpaw lasted seven innings, allowing eight hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out four and walking one.
Cleveland collected 10 hits. Dylla went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs. Timlin went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Krenik finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Sullivan batted 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Zimmerman hit 1-for-4 with one run. Amundson finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs. McCabe went 1-for-4.