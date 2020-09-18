In a virtual swimming and diving meet where teams competed at their home pools on different days, Mankato East defeated St. Peter 93-85. The Saints competed Tuesday, Sept. 15, while the Cougars competed Thursday, Sept. 17.
The Saints earned a pair of first places: freshman Anna Klatt in diving (187.80 points) and sophomore Madison Kelly in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.18).
St. Peter also placed second in five events.
In the 200 medley relay, the team of senior Shelby Graft, Kelly, junior Jaiden Landsom and senior Kathryn Larson took second in 2:05.70. Third place went to the St. Peter team of junior Salina Smit, sophomore Maya Pettsi, sophomore Anna Boomgaarden and junior Olivia Denzer in 2:11.37.
Junior Anna Klatt landed second in diving with 166.95 points.
Jaiden Landsom finished second in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.77. Boomgaarden took third in 1:12.16 and Smit fifth in 1:15.33.
In the 100 backstroke, Jaiden Landsom placed second (1:08.06), Graft third (1:09.69) and Larson fifth (1:12.33).
Pettis finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.64).
The 400 freestyle relay team of junior Lexi Johnson, Jaiden Landsom, Graft and Hannah Denzer placed second in 4:10.63.
Four third places went to St. Peter.
The 200 medley relay team of Smit, Pettis, Boomgaarden and Olivia Denzer placed third in 2:11.32.
In the 100 freestyle, Hannah Denzer took third (2:09.82), and Lexi Johnson finished fifth (2:21.36).
In the 500 freestyle, Hannah Denzer earned third place in 5:43.59.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Lexi Johnson, Pettis, Olivia Denzer and Hannah Denzer finished third in 1:02.22.
In the 200 individual medley, junior Ellie Johnson placed fourth in 2:36.99 and Pettis took fifth in 2:39.42.
In the 50 freestyle, Larson touched fourth in 28.21, and eighth-grader Trista Landsom finished fifth in 28.42.
In the 100 freestyle, Lexi Johnson placed fourth in 1:01.56, and Graft took fifth in 1:01.95.
in the 100 freestyle relay, junior Paige Wachal, Kelly, Ellie Johnson and junior Morgan Peterson placed fourth in 2:01.65.