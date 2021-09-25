In their fourth game this week, the St. Peter girls soccer team looked a little weary Saturday morning facing Mound Westonka.
The Saints kept it close 1-1 in the first half.
But the White Hawks pulled away in the second half scoring two unanswered goals and winning the nonconference game 3-1.
"We worked hard, but our energy is a little bit down right now," St. Peter head coach Bri Landsteiner said. "Hopefully with rest we'll be ready to go by Tuesday."
St. Peter junior center midfielder Adrianna Bixby gave the Saints a 1-0 lead with 10:24 to play in the first half. She scored on a penalty kick to the upper right corner.
Bixby agreed with the head coach that the Saints "were all a little tired. But some of us put up a good fight. We always could do better any game. We just need to rest up the next couple of days and be ready for our next game."
Mound Westonka tied it 1-1 with 5:32 to go in the first half on a scramble in front of goalkeeper Katie Gurrola.
The Saints nearly tied it on a long pass from Bixby to junior striker Grace Dlouhy, who broke free on a breakaway and took a good shot in which goalkeeper Ashlee Johnson made a diving save that bounced off the post. Johnson made a number of tough saves.
"Grace does a good job up there," Bixby said. "We were making runs for each other. She works really hard and scores good goals. We were passing to each other, and we were working hard."
The White Hawks finished off the scoring with 3:32 left on a goal kicked to the right corner of the net.
The Saints (5-5) and the White Hawks (7-5) have similar records, so Landsteiner said, "We could have definitely competed with them until everyone got tired,"
Mound Westonka out shot St. Peter 18-15.
"Katie Gurrola did a wonderful job today," Landsteinder said. "But we need to start taking shots a little bit closer to the net and making sure that our shots are on net."
St. Peter heads back into the Big South Conference schedule at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 at New Ulm (2-7) and at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 against Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair (2-9) at St. Peter.
The Saints defeated New Ulm 2-1 and Mankato Loyola 5-0 in their first meetings.
With only two seniors, Bixby said the Saints have improved a lot from the beginning of the season. "We've come together as a team and we've got to keep working hard and getting better everyday. We've got a lot of new girls, and I think they're doing well."