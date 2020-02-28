W Eli Hunt 2nd round (2)

Eli Hunt of St. Peter attempts to turn over Caden DeWallof Becker in the 170-pound quarterfinals. DeWall won 2-0 to drop Hunt into the consolation wrestlebacks.(Pat Beck/St. Peter Herald)

 By PAT BECK pbeck@stpeterherald.com

No. 6 seeded Becker junior Caden DeWall (38-1) defeated No. 3 seeded St. Peter senior Eli Hunt 2-0 at 170 pounds in the second round quarterfinals of the state Class AA individual wrestling tournament Friday at the Xcel Center in St. Paul. 

Hunt (38-4) next faces No. 11 seeded Fridley junior Michael Ude (31-7) in the consolation wrestlerbacks tonight.

No. 3 seeded sophomore Jude Link of Dassel-Cokato/ Litchfield defeated No. 12 seeded senior Seth Anderson of Mound Westonka 9-2 at 152 pounds, so No. 6 seeded Wareke Gillette (31-8) of St. Peter is eliminated. Anderson defeated Gillette 8-7 in the first round.

