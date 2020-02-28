No. 6 seeded Becker junior Caden DeWall (38-1) defeated No. 3 seeded St. Peter senior Eli Hunt 2-0 at 170 pounds in the second round quarterfinals of the state Class AA individual wrestling tournament Friday at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.
Hunt (38-4) next faces No. 11 seeded Fridley junior Michael Ude (31-7) in the consolation wrestlerbacks tonight.
No. 3 seeded sophomore Jude Link of Dassel-Cokato/ Litchfield defeated No. 12 seeded senior Seth Anderson of Mound Westonka 9-2 at 152 pounds, so No. 6 seeded Wareke Gillette (31-8) of St. Peter is eliminated. Anderson defeated Gillette 8-7 in the first round.