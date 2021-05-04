In a back and forth Big South Conference baseball battle, New Ulm outslugged St. Peter 11-7 on Monday at Veterans Field.
The Eagles, who outhit the Saints 12-10, jumped to a 5-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings, but the Saints answered with four runs in the third and three in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead.
However, the Eagles scored four runs in the sixth to take a 9-7 lead and finished off the scoring with two runs in the seventh for the 11-7 victory.
New Ulm took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with two hits and did the same in the second inning to increase the lead to 4-0. The Eagles added a single run in the third with two more hits and a hit batsman.
St. Peter scored four runs with two outs on four hits and an error in bottom of the third inning. Theo Geidd started the rally with a single to center and went to second on a wild pitch. Brogan Hanson walked, and Josh Robb delivered his first of two, two-run doubles to the gap in right center to drive in Geidd and Hanson. Jake Rimstad then singled to left, Ashton Volk beat out an infield hit to drive in Robb. Then on an attempted pick off on first, the throw went over the the first baseman, and Rimstad scored to cut the Eagles lead to 5-4.
The Saints took a 7-5 lead in the fourth with three runs on four more hits. Again with two outs, Riley Throldahl beat out an infield hit and went to second on a passed ball. Geidd singled to center to drive in Throldahl, Hanson reached on a bunt single, and Robb delivered his second two-run double to right center.
New Ulm scored three runs in the sixth on three hits and an error to regain the lead 9-7.
The Eagles closed out the scoring with two runs in the seventh on two walks, a stolen base and a two-RBI double by Jaden Drill to finish the Saints 11-7.
St. Peter loaded the bases with three walks and one out in the bottom of the seventh, but relief pitcher Sam Keckeisen got the last two outs with a strikeout and a fly out to earn the save.
Robb led the Saints at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored.
Geidd finished 2-for3 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored.
Hanson batted 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Jake Moelter went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.
Throldahl hit 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Rimstad batted 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
Ashton Volk batted 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Volk started on the mound and pitched five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, three walks, one hit by pitch with no strikeouts.
Rimstad pitched the last two innings and picked up the loss with six runs on four hits, three walks and n0 strikeouts