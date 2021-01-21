Scoring in bunches, the Minnesota River Bulldogs blasted Marshall 9-3 with their season-high goal total in Big South Conference boys hockey Thursday night at Le Sueur Community Center.
The first line of junior left wing Brendan O'Keefe, senior center Brady Sowder and senior right wing Seth Reicks combined to score two goals each.
Reicks also picked up three assists for five points. He leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with three goals and five assists for eight points in three games.,
O'Keefe also had two assists for four points. He ranks second on the team in points with five on two goals and three assists.
Senior center Tyler Erickson finished with two goals on a goal and and assist.
Senior defenseman Blake McVennes scored his first varsity goal.
Senior forward Reece Weydert also scored a goal.
Senior forwards Logan Throldahl and Finn Gibson, junior defenseman Dylan Hunt and freshman defenseman Ethan Hathaway all had an assist.
O'Keefe scored both Bulldog goals in the first period as they took a 2-0 lead. He opened the scoring with a goal, assisted by Reicks and Hunt, at 3:36, and he netted a power-play goal, assisted by Reicks at 11:31.
After Marshall got on the scoreboard 3:11 into the second period to make the score 2-1, the Bulldogs scored three in a row in 1:15. Sowder scored on the power play at 5:18 from O'Keefe, McVeness scored from Throldahl at 5:58 and Weydert scored from Erickson at 6:33.
Marshall cut the Bulldogs' lead to 5-2 with a goal at 11:41.
The Bulldogs answered at 14:14 with a goal by Reicks, assisted by Hathaway and O'Keefe, to make it 6-2 after two periods.
Marshall again opened the scoring in the third period with a power-play goal at 6:23.
The Bulldogs quickly responded with 19 seconds later with two goals and 7 seconds. Sowder scored his second goal, assisted by Reicks, at 6:23 to make it 7-3.
Reicks netted his second goal unassisted at 6:49 for an 8-3 lead.
Erickson finished off the scoring with a goal, assisted by Gibson, at 14:34.
The Bulldogs out shot the Tigers 35-30. Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek made 27 saves. Marshall goalie Gavin Welsh had 26 stops.
Marshall fell to 0-3.
The Bulldogs (2-1) host La Crescent-Hokah (1-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center
Minnesota River journeys to Luverne (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan 29 at Blue Mound Ice Arena.