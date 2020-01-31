Defense was the name of the game as the Saints girls basketball team topped Big South Conference rival Waseca 49-39 Thursday in St. Peter.
Saints junior guards Emma Jones and Abby Haggenmiller, along with eighth-grader Maddie Kamm raised havoc against the Bluejays backcourt. And while the threesome didn't make a filed goal the entire game -- Haggenmiller hit two free throws -- their play keyed the big win for the Saints.
St. Peter's win tied them with Waseca for the lead in the Big South Conference-East standings at 7-1. Both teams stand at 15-4 overall after the Thursday night contest.
But the game was marred by a knee injury to Bluejays leading scorer and and star senior guard Gus Boyer, whose right knee buckled at the 11:12 mark of the first half with St. Peter holding an 11-9 lead. Boyer was eventually helped off the court but fellow captain Hannah Potter. But the scene was an emotional one for the Waseca team, which already had the team's third captain, 6-foot Rachel Breck, in street clothes on the bench nursing a sprained ankle.
Waseca junior guard Brittney Draeger replaced Boyer and promptly completed a three-point play for the Bluejays' final lead of the game at 13-12. St. Peter took a 22-18 lead into halftime, then outscored the Jays by a 27-21 in the second half.
Boyer, expected to move on to Division II play next season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, was averaging about 20 points per game and the Jays' top outside shooter. With her gone, Waseca managed just 2 of 7 from beyond the arc and shot just 27 percent overall from the field (12 of 45).
The Saints fared better from the field, hitting 17 of 41 for 41 percent. And St. Peter benefitted from a perfect 12 for 12 from the free throw line. The Bluejays hit 13 of 19 from the charity stripe for 68 percent.
Josei Wiebusch and Morgan Kelly paced the Saints with 12 points each. Sarah Conlon added 10 points and Rhyan Holmgren finished with 9. Lilly Ruffin and Haggenmiller rounded out the St. Peter scoring with 4 and 2 points.
Potter led Waseca with 12 points, followed by Draeger with 10. Other Waseca scoring: Jaden Hiller 6, Camryn McQuery 4, Kloe Wadd 3, Gabriela Rodriguez 2 and Samatha Azure 2.
It was the Saints' fifth straight win since a January 14 loss to Hutchinson, and it avenged a 42-28 loss at Waseca on December 20. St. Peter next travels to Waterville-Elysian-Morriston (18-1) Monday for a tough nonconference matchup.
St. Peter hosts St. James (9-9; 2-5) on Friday, Feb. 7. The Saints topped St. James 66-47 on January 3 to open the 2020 part of their schedule. It will be another tough nonconference matchup with visiting Minnehaha Academy (12-5) in a 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 home game. And on Monday, Feb. 10, it's a road nonconference game at Le Sueur-Henderson (4-12).
Waseca is expected to move on without Boyer for a Friday nonconference game hosting Willmar (11-8). On Tuesday, Feb. 4, it's another home nonconference matchup against county rival New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (10-9).
The Bluejays' next Big South Conference matchup is on Thursday, Feb. 6 at New Ulm (7-10;3-5).
Waseca 18 - 21 -- 39
St. Peter 22 - 27 -- 49