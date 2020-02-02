1,000 point scorer

St. Peter senior forward Sarah Conlon's teammates honor her for reaching 1,000 points for her career. (Dana Melius/St. Peter Herald)

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments