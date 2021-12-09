In a early test of the tough competition St. Peter boys basketball team will face in the Section 2AAA playoffs, host Mankato East defeated the Saints 76-52 on Friday.
"It's a good measuring stick game for us," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "East is really good, and they're in our section. This is the type of team that you'd have to beat to go to state. This is a good chance to see where we're at. I thought we played well at times. We needed to be a little more physical on the rebounds and stuff. But I'm happy with the way we competed. We just didn't make enough shots."
The Cougars (1-1), led with a game-high 27 points by 6-foot-8 senior center BJ Omot, never trailed, taking a 37-25 lead at halftime in their home opener.
"Omot is such a talented kid," Keating said. "Their height and athleticism is tough to match that in practice. So I kept telling our guys it's a great way to learn. We can take so much from this game that's going to help us the rest of the way."
The Saints (2-1), led by 6-3 senior forward Marwan Abdi's 12 points, cut the lead to as close as 45-35 with a 10-8 run to start the second half. St. Peter 6-foot senior guard Vinny Guappone made a 3-point basket with 13:06 remaining to bring the Saints within 10 points.
But the Cougars went on a 20-9 run to up their lead to 65-43 with 4:50 to play.
The Saints answered again with 5-0 run that included two points and a free throw by Abidi and two points by 6-5 senior forward Bennett Olson, who finished with 11 points as did5-11 senior guard Ashton Volk.
Also for the Saints, 6-5 senior forward Alex Bosacker bucketed six points, 5-10 sophomore point guard Peyton Odland scored four points, and 6-foot sophomore guard Josh Bosacker netted three points.
"We shared the ball really well," Keating said. "We were able to score inside, and then defensively we gave them some problems. I like the way out bigs scored inside: Olson, Abdi and Bosacker. We've got a good group, a good mix of seniors and under classmen, so I like our squad. We've just got to learn how to play together and play a little smarter. We've got to keep improving. It's a long ways to go. We're only in our third game."
Also scoring in double figures for the Cougars, 6-5 senior forward Puolrah Gong scored 11 points, and 6-4 senior forward Jack Pemble finished with 10 points.
St. Peter stays on the road at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Big South Conference Showcase versus another Section 2AAA foe, Marshall, at Pipestone. Marshall knocked St. Peter out of the section playoffs the last two years .
"They're always tough," Keating said of Marshall
Then the Saints journey to Jackson County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Peter returns home against Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.