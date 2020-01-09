The Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team rallied to edge Waseca 4-3 with three, third-period goals on Thursday at Waseca Community Center.
The Bluejays took a 1-0 lead in the first period with a goal at 7:31 and increased their lead to 2-0 with a goal in the second period at 11:39.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal by Shawn Lehtinen, assisted by Charlie Weick and Tristen O'Brien, at 12:55 of the second period.
The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead with two straight goals to start the third period. Jake Rimstad scored from Aiden Blashko at 2:24, and O'Brien scored on the power play from Weick and Rimstad at 5:52.
Waseca tied it 3-3 with a goal at 11:06 of the third period.
Weick scored a short-handed goal late in the third period for the game winning goal, assisted by Brady Sowder and Lehtinen.
Goalie Mitch Kotek 25 saves for the Bulldogs who out shot the Bluejays 28-26. Ben Diedrich made 24 saves for Waseca.
Waseca's record fell to 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big South.
The Bulldogs (7-7, 5-2) play in a girl-boy doubleheader Saturday in New Um. The puck drops for the girls at 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m. New Ulm boys are 8-4-1, 6-1.