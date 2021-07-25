Golf balls were in flight all weekend as the Shoreland Club Championship took place over Saturday and Sunday.
Laura Hulsebus of St. Peter brought home the women's Club Championship with a 7-over par 75-70-145. This is the third time that Hulsebus has earned the club title after winning it in 2019 and 2009.
"The course played consistent all weekend." said Hulsebus. "It was a lot of fun and playing even par on the back nine definitely helped." She scored four birdies on the weekend including hole 15 both days and holes 7 and 12 Sunday.
Anna Amos, five time club champion, finished second in the women's field with a 19-over 76-81-157. She recorded a pair of birdies Saturday on holes 15 and 16 and was trailing Huslebus by a single stroke going into the final 18. "Anna and I have played together quite a few times now and it's always a good match." Hulsebus said.
Tim Fischer of St. Peter was consistent all weekend as he claimed the men's Club Championship with a 3-under 71-67-31-169. It is also the third time that Fischer has finished first in the event with wins in 2017 and 2015 while finishing second the last two years.
"The course played fairly normal so I was able to just play my game." said Fischer. "Success this weekend came from consistency and avoiding the big mistake." He finished the weekend with 10 birdies while limiting over par holes to 6.
After 36 holes were completed, Fischer was in first place with Kendall Nicolai a stroke behind and Carter Doose two strokes behind. This put the three together in the final group for the final 9 holes.
Last years' champion, Carter Doose of St. Peter, finished second in the event with a 1-over 72-69-32-173. Doose entered the final 9 holes in third place and worked his way up to the second place finish with a a 2-under 32. He recorded a total of 7 birdies on the weekend and his consistent play all weekend earned him 31 pars.
Nick Dreckman of Mankato finished third with a 3-over 69-74-32-175 on the weekend. Dreckman entered the final nine holes in a three-way tie for fourth before moving into the top three with a 2-under 32. He finished with a total of 8 birdies on the weekend and scored an eagle on the par 5 15th hole during the Sunday morning session.
Joe Wenner finished fourth in the championship with a 5-over 71-72-34-177. His 5 birdies throughout the competition kept him in the running all weekend as he entered the final 9 holes in fourth as well.
Trevor Carstens finished the championship in fifth place with a 6-over 72-71-35-178 and provided some exciting moments in the final 9 holes. On the par 5 14th hole, Carstens scored an eagle and on the par 3 17th he immaculately placed his shot off the tee box. Carstens pushed his shot up the hill where the ball landed hard five feet from the hole where it proceeded to roll back directly to the pin where it stopped just short of the hole-in-one.
"The field was good all weekend." Fischer said of the competition. "We have played each other quite a bit and some day's we are better, and some days we struggle."
A total of 26 golfers competed in the men's championship flight while 4 women golfers competed in the championship. 67 golfers in total competed in other flights over the weekend as well, keeping the activity at a constant level for the event.