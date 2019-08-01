The 2019 Jesus Saves! Soccer Camp was held at the Gault Park soccer fields July 22-25.
The free camp delivered four mornings of soccer fundamentals, skill development, drills, and scrimmaging to 160 area youth. Ten different levels of instruction were offered to children from age 5-12.
Forty-five volunteers from Saint Peter Lutheran Church supplied coaching, oversight, snacks, and daily Gospel devotions.
School principal Brad Gurgel led this year’s camp committee, and Pastor Jack Kelly led morning devotions.
This was the 11th annual soccer camp sponsored by Saint Peter Lutheran and plans are already underway for the 2020 soccer camp.
Saint Peter Lutheran Church also operates Little Lambs Preschool and Saint Peter Lutheran Elementary School. They offer educational opportunities for member and non-member families with children preschool through grade 8. They specialize in Christ-centered, Bible-based instruction to classrooms that feature small class sizes and individual attention. They constantly strive to offer a safe and caring environment for learning.
Saint Peter Lutheran School is located at the corner of Grace and 5th Street across from Gorman Park. They can be reached at 507/931-1866 and at www.saintpeterlutheran.org.