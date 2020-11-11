A trio of St. Peter girls cross country runners earned Big South Conference Honorable Mention.
They are: sophomore Hadley Stuehrenberg, senior Breely Ruble and seventh-grader Robin Hibscher.
Stuehrenberg also was selected the team’s Most Valuable runner.
Most Improved Runner honors goes to Ruble.
Rookie of the Year, which turned out a tie for the first time ever, went to seventh-graders Robin Hibscher and Addison Maxfield.
St. Peter girls’ letter winners include seniors Emma Johnson and Breely Ruble, sophomores Hadley Stuehrenberg and Hailey Loofts, freshmen MacKenzie Steinborn and Lexi Wentworth and eighth-graders Maya Winsell and seventh-graders Robin Hibscher and Addison Maxfield.
Boys
For the second straight year, Gavin Selly has been selected St. Peter boys’ cross country Most Valuable Runner.
Eighth-grader Callum Harmes earned the Most Improved Runner award.
The Saints have nine letter winners: juniors Willem Nelsen, Liam Engelhardt, Connor Snow and Shea Hildebrandt, sophomores Gavin Selly, Parker Rienhardt, freshman Corbin Heron and eighth-graders Callum Harmes and Luke Banks.