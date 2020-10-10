In volleyball, it takes the right strategy to serve to the right spot and with the right amount of power.
St. Peter volleyball team took advantage of the open/weak spots on the court in sweeping Worthington 3-0 and upping to 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in the home opener.
Set scores were: 27-25, 25-16, 25-17.
"The girls continue to play hard as a team, and we’re able to keep their composure when the set got close," St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson said. "Target Serving was key in winning this match."
Five-foot-10 junior middle hitter Dani Johnson led the Saints serving attack with 10 service points, including five ace serves
Versatile 5-8 junior setter/outside hitter Grace Remmert paced the Saints with nine kills and had nine assists.
"Grace Remmert thrived again all around for us," Hanson said. "She has great leadership on the court."
St. Peter 5-6 senior setter/outside hitter Abby Haggenmiller had a team-high 10 assists
Lefthander Lilly Ruffin, a 5-10 junior right side hitter, had five kills.
Five-foot-6 junior libero McKenna VanZee lef the Saints with 11 digs
Five-foot-6 senior defensive specialist Alyssa Hrdlicka was right behind with 10 digs.
Tuesday's (Oct. 13) St. Peter match at Fairmont has been postponed because of excessive virus breakouts in Martin County.
The Saints are scheduled to travel to New Ulm on Thursday, Oct 15, host Blue Earth Area on Tuesday, Oct 20 and Waseca on Thursday, Oct 22. The first serve is 7:15 p.m. for the Big South Conference matches.
St. Peter 3, St. James 1
St. Peter volleyball team opened the pandemic-delayed season with a 3-1 win over host St. James on Thursday.
Set scores showed: 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20.
"The girls played well as a team, and it was great to have parents there to support the players," St. Peter coach Carmen Hanson said.
Kylee Horner led St. Peter with 11 kills.
Lizzy Quist collected 10 kills and 15 digs.
Lilly Ruffin had seven kills, five block assists and one solo block
Dani Johnson notched six block assists and one solo block.
Lauren Niemeyer picked up four block assists and one solo block.
Grace Remmert led with 17 set assists, plus she had 14 digs and 17 service points.
Abby Haggenmiller collected 12 set assists.
McKenna VanZee paced the Saints with 20 sigs and served nine points.
Alyssa Hrdlicka added 10 service points.