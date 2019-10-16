St. Peter's offense sputtered in the first half, but it revved up in the second half in a 41-14 victory over Worthington in the final regular season football game Wednesday at Floyd B. Johnson Field.
After a scoreless first quarter, St. Peter defensive back Jamarion Robinson ran back an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the first minute of the second quarter for a 6-0 St. Peter lead.
St Peter then scored on 15-yard pass from quarterback Wyatt Olson to wide receiver Ethan Volk for 12-0 lead with 3:53 left in first half.
Olson then completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ethan Grant with 2:01 left in third quarter. The Saints lead 19-0 with the extra point kick by Ryan Braun.
St. Peter quickly scored again on a 79-yard bomb from Olson to Grant with 1:19 left in third quarter. Volk then completed a 2-point conversion pass to Olson, and the Saints led Worthington 27-0.
St. Peter linebacker Ryan Wilmes intercepted his first of two passes and ran it back 11 yards to Worthington's 11-yard line.
Then the Olson-Volk connection clicked for a third straight time as the Saints scored on 10-yard TD pass from Olson to Grant with 11:51 left in fourth quarter for 33-0 lead.
Worthington cut the St. Peter lead to 33-8 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jake Brandner to Kent Lais and a pass for 2 points from Brock Bruns to Emmett Bickett with 8:45 left.
Linebacker Wareke Gillette of St. Peter intercepted a pass and ran it back 17 yards to Worthington 35.
But St. Peter fumbled ball back to the Trojans at their 47.
Wilmes picked off his second interception and ran it back 12 yards to put St. Peter on the 50-yard line.
Worthington (0-8) held and scored on 3-yard TD pass from Brandner to Bruns and an extra point kick by Reynaldo Paniagua to cut St. Peter lead to 33-15 with 2:23 to go.
The Saints finished off the scoring on a 2-yard run by Nathan Fogal with 52 seconds to play. Volk ran for 2 points to finish off the Trojans 41-14.
St. Peter totaled 176 yards rushing. Fogal led St. Peter in rushing with two carries for 50 yards. Michael Connor carried 20 times for 45 yards. Vinny Guappone rushed seven times for 29 yards, ran back a kick for 16 yards and a punt for 3 yards. Riley Throldahl had four carries for 9 yards. Olson rushed once for 3 yards.
Olson completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
Grant caught four for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Volk had five receptions for 69 yards and ran back two punts for 9 yards.. Carter Wendroth had five catches for 51 yards.
One reception each went to Robinson (5 yards), Josh Johnson (2 yards), Gillette (0 yards).
The St. Peter defense allowed Worthington 51 yards rushing and 251 yards passing.
Wilmes led with nine tackles. Gillette had eight stops. Connor Carson Kennedy made six tackles each. Three tackles each went to Fogal, Robinson, Jack Sourbeck and Jack Harvey. Getting two tackles apiece were Shea Hildebrandt, Ryan Sandland, Wendroth and Eli Hunt.One tackle each went to Johnson, Jake Moelter and Logan Reese.
No. 6 seeded St. Peter (3-5) opens the Section 2AAAA playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at No. 3 Mankato East.
The Section 2AAAA QRF Standings show: 1. Hutchinson 8-0, 2. Marshall 8-0, 3. Mankato East 4-4, 4. Jordan 6-2, 5. New Ulm 3-5 and 6.St. Peter 3-5. The top two seeds will have byes in the first round of the playoffs.