St. Peter gymnastics team capped off the regular season Friday in a close battle for first in a three-team meet at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Redwood Valley edged the Saints for first 133.225-132.650. Marshall finished third with 124.6.
For the second straight meet, the Saints were without leading senior all-arounder Bella Edmonds.
"It was senior night and Bella, one of our seniors, was still out sick, but the team really came together and came close to matching our season high score with out her," St. Peter coach Kris Glidden said. "Kaylee Moreau, Audrey Kennedy and Anna Klatt went all around for us and really performed well on all four events."
Klatt led St. Peter in second all-around (33.475) with third on vault (8.625), eighth on uneven parallel bars (7.7), third on balance beam 8.35) and seventh on floor exercises (8.525).
Kennedy landed fourth all-around (32.75) with 13th on vault (8.125), sixth on bars (8.0), tied for fourth on beam (8.0) and tied for fifth on floor (8.625).
Moreau placed sixth all-around (32.3) with seventh on vault (8.5), ninth on bars (7.7), tied four fourth on beam (8.0).ninth on beam (7.55) and sixth on floor (8.55).
Makayla Moline paced the Saints on bars (8.75) and placed seventh on beam (7.65).
Hannah Brenke tied for fourth on vault (8.6) and finished fourth on beam (8.0) and floor (8.75).
"Makayla Moline hit her bar routine, Hannah Brenke stuck her beam routine and had one of her her best floor routines of the season," Glidden said.
Jaiden Landsom landed 12th on floor (7.7).
"Senior Lydia Slama competed bars tonight (12th, 7.025), so proud of her!" Glidden said. "Senior Lauren Feder vaulted for us (8.25, tied for 11th) and performed her best floor routine of her gymnastics career! We missed having Bella in the line up, we are hoping she will be full strength for sections next Thursday in Glencoe, 5:15 start."
The Saints enter the section meet with a final overall record of 8-4 and 6-4 in the Big South Conference.