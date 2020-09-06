Just 1 point separated Jackson County Central and St. Peter girls cross country teams in the Waseca Triangular Thursday.
JCC scored 53 points to place second, while St. Peter scored 54 points to take third. Waseca ran away with first place with 19 points.
"This was a heartbreaker taking third by 1 point," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said. "I hope to bounce back next week at our home meet (4:30 p.m. Thursday)."
Waseca's Ella Dufault, Callie Dufault and Evie O'Brien finished 1-2-3 in 19:32, 20:58 and 22:07.
St. Peter's Hadley Stuehrenberg and Breely Ruble placed 4-5 in 22:18 and 22:19 out of 26 runners.
Also for the Saints, Maya Winsell finished 17th in 26:27, Hailey Looft placed 19th in 29:03, Emma Johnson 21st in 29:18, McKenzie Steinborn 23rd in 29:52 and Lexi Wentworth 26th in 36:20.
The Saints placed 1-2 in the junior high girls. Addison Maxfield placed first in 15:03, and Robin Hibscher took second 15:05 out of 11 runners.
"Our junior high runners continue to improve," Portugue said.
Waseca boys also dominated the boys' meet, taking the top four places and scoring 19 points. JCC scored 55 to place second, and St. Peter netted 72 to finish third.
Matt Feldkamp and Isaac Feldcamp finished first and second in 17:43 and 18:03.
Gavin Selly led St. Peter in eighth place (19:30) out of 36 runners.
He was followed by Willem Nelsen in 12th (20:05), Connor Snow in 15th (20:50), Corbin Herron in 19th (22:10), Callum Harmes in 19th (22:10), Shea Hildebrandt 23rd (22:41), Parker Rienhardt 25th (23:13), Liam Engelhardt 26th (23:13), Cole Filand 29th (24:22), Noah Spessard 33rd (24:56) and Haydin Heilman 35th (25:47).
In the junior high races, St. Peter's Luke Banks placed fourth in 14:33 and John Keddy finished sixth in 15:13 out of 16 runners.