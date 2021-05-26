Night and day.
That's how the first half of the St. Peter boys tennis team season compared with the second half.
Although No. 2 seeded Southwest Christian (11-3) eliminated the No. 6 seeded Saints (7-11) in the Section 2A semifinals 6-1 on Wednesday in Chaska, St. Peter improved from 1-7 in the first half to 6-4 in the second half.
Just reaching the section semifinals by upsetting No. 3 seeded Providence Academy 4-3 was a major accomplishment for the highly inexperienced Saints, who had six first-year players.
No. 1 singles player Kelson Lund, one of only three seniors in the section varsity line-up, liked how the Saints improved.
"We started off very inexperienced," Lund said. "It's crazy how much better everyone got. It's a totally unrecognizable team from the start. We have six people in their first year playing, and you wouldn't even know by now. It's really fun watching everyone get better."
SWC shut out St. Peter 7-0 in the first match of the season. But the Saints improved in the rematch with a straight set win at No.1 doubles by Will Elias and Cooper Dean.
"Everyone is lot closer (to SWC) than before," Lund said.
Although Lund lost 2-6, 0-6 to CJ Velgersdyk for the second time this season, he said it was "a closer match. It felt a lot better than the first time I played him. He's very consistent, has every shot and can put it where he wants it. He kept moving me and finishing it with volleys."
The win against Providence "was awesome," Lund said. "As a lower seed, three of our singles and one doubles won. It's just so satisfying from the start of the year considering where we were."
In his first season at No. 1 singles, Lund finished with a .500 record, but he wishes he could have had a chance to play the top spot last year, but the virus cancelled the season. "It's a lot harder hitting and faster, but you just get used it. It's so much more fun playing like that. I had a lot of losses against higher ranked people. But I had a lot of close matches."
Lund plans to take a gap year before deciding on his college and career goals. But he said, "If I play a sport in college, it would be tennis."
Next up for this season is the section individual singles and doubles tournament at 9 a.m. June 1 and June 3 at Breck.
With the singles players in the section being so dominating, including No. 1 state ranked Breck, Lund will team up with No. 2 singles player Marty Anderson in doubles. "We're hoping to get to state in doubles," Lund said. "We play better doubles together. It's really hard to win in singles."
The strategy worked in the past for St. Peter duos to qualify for state including Ian Dixon-Bailey More and Rafat Solaiman-Drew Elofson.