ST. PAUL – University of Wisconsin-Superior senior guard Emily Carpenter of St. Peter made the first team All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference basketball team, it was announced Tuesday. She also made the All-UMAC defensive team.
She started all 27 games, finishing second on the team with 12.9 points per game and tied for second in the UMAC averaging 3.5 assists per game. Carpenter was third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.3) and finished second in the league in 3-point percentage (41.7) and was fourth in 3-pointers made per game (2.3). She was second in steals per game (2.6).
Carpenter scored a career-high 25 points in a win over Crown Jan. 25, making seven 3-pointers.
She set a single season record for 3-pointers made in a season (63) this year. She also set a single season record for 3-pointers attempted in a season (151) this year.
Carpenter finishes her career second-all time in 3-pointers made (160) and second all time in assists for a career (336).
She played in 106 games in four years, fifth most in UWS history. She finished with the 4th best career 3-point percentage at .415.
Carpenter was a member of three UMAC regular season championship teams, two UMAC post season championship teams, two UMAC post season runner-up teams, and played in two national tournaments.
She also has been a three-time All UMAC academic team honoree. She is also a member of the UWS softball team.
UWS won 88 games in Carpenter's four years.
The Yellowjackets finished 18-9 on the season, falling in the UMAC championship game for the second consecutive season to Bethany Lutheran.