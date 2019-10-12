With three wardrobe changes, it was a mini fashion show for the Cleveland Clippers volleyball team on Tuesday.
Before the match and during warm-ups the team wore a pink T for Dig’N Pink night, the Cleveland versus Nicollet annual fundraiser to fight against cancer.
Next, came the white-with-orange sleeves home jersey. In them, the host Clippers swept the Raiders 3-0. Finally, time to celebrate, it was another T, this time a black one that declared the Clippers the 2019 Valley Conference champions.
The last shirt could have included the word “undisputed” because with the victory over the Riders, the Clippers — who had already sewn up the Valley last week — sailed through the conference with a perfect 9-0 record.
“Not having that one loss is amazing,” said senior co-captain Lexi Hollerich. “Just knowing we worked all tougher to go 9-0. We really, really wanted this game.”
The Clippers only lost two sets in Valley action, one to St. Clair and one to Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther, but Hollerich said when hitter Halle McCabe suffered a knee injury in summer league play that would prevent her from competing in the fall, the Clippers’ hopes for a conference title faded.
“We didn’t know what to do. We had Halle, Kenna and Emily, three power hitters, and the way we played that first game in the summer tournament…but we had players who stepped up, like Grayce Kortuem and me moving all the way around and Mazie Anderson steps up. Everyone played her role, and as soon as we played together, we were going to be unstoppable. We all miss Halle very much, but she is going to be back better than ever next year.”
Head coach Bree Meyer said has wanted to develop all the hitters, and the match against the rival Raiders came down to who had the most kills. With McKenna Robb’s 16, Emily Kern’s 11 and Hollerich’s four, it was the Clippers.
The Raiders, who likely will finish in fourth place in the conference behind Alden-Conger and St. Clair, hung tough in set 1, and, after a 5-point rally, were just 2-points behind the Clippers’ 20. But Nicollet got tagged for a 2-hit call on the next point, and then setter Taylin Gosch, feigned a set that instead found an empty slot on the Raider’s side of the fence.
Gosch was expected to be out for the season after suffering an ankle injury back on September 28, but she started the match against Nicollet after getting in five rotations the night before when the Clippers swept host Sibley East.
“She said she was 100 percent,” said Meyer. “I wanted to ease into it. I didn’t want to push her too much, especially jumping. It was a little controversy before the game, but she is amazing. She is so fast.”
After a pair of Nicolet errors, the Clippers won 25-20 on a Kortuem ace block.
Nicollet got off to a 0-5 start in set 2, but the Clippers tied the game at 11 on an Emily Kern kill. On the next point, the Raiders lost the ball in the ceiling, and the Clippers never looked back. Another Kern attack ended the set 25-20.
Set 3 started on a Jordyn Klingel ace tip and ended 25-17 on a Hollerich kill.
Gosch racked up 35 assists. Robb had 16 digs, Kern had nine digs, Hollerich had 11 digs, and Emma Sweere had eight digs. Kortuem had six blocks and one kill. Klingel had 11 digs and three ace serves.
Before the game, the Clippers honored seventh grader Keely Davis and assistant coach Sally Kortuem as part of the Dig’N Pink fundraiser. Davis, who will need another brain operation, received a $1,000 check.
Up 6-5 in set 1 in Arlington 24 hours earlier, the Clippers broke away after Robb followed a kill with a pair of service aces. Kortuem threw a block party, and Hollerich slammed a kill that put the Clippers up 11-5. Later, it was “uno más” after a Robb kill and a double-hit, but the Clippers made five-straight errors before the set ended 25-18 on a serve into the net.
Sibley jumped out to a 6-1 lead in set 2. The Clippers finally pulled within a point, 17-16 after Kern and Robb kills and a Klingel ace tip ushered a 6-point spurt. Later, Robb’s kill knotted the frame at 19.
The set see-sawed until the Clippers scored the last four points: a Robb kill, a Kern tip, a Sweere service ace, and the game winner coming on a Wolverine swat into the net for a 25-22 Clipper victory.
The Wolverines loitered around most all of set three until the Clippers pulled ahead after point 18. The final three winners for the Clippers were a Robb kill, a Hollerich tip and a Kern kill for the 25-21 final.
Robb crashed 15 kills and lifted 21 digs. Kern whacked nine kills and hoisted 22 digs. Hollerich scooped 22 digs. Klingel propped up 17 set assists. In her two rotations in set 2 and three more in set 3 Gosch totaled seven set assists.
“I went to a physical therapist,” said the sophomore setter, who had earlier been told by an orthopedic clinic her season was over. “He told me that there was a possibility of coming back in the season if I worked hard. He’s a miracle worker for sure. I was so excited to get back into the game because this is my favorite sport.”
The Clippers service miss-to-ace ratio was 6:8. Sweere completed 12 of 12 serves with two aces and also added a dozen digs. Mya Krenik had one kill, one assist, five digs and completed seven of eight serves with one ace.
The Clippers host Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity on Tuesday to close out their regular season.