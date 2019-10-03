St. Peter volleyball team completed a season sweep of visiting Waseca on Thursday, but it wasn't easy.
The Saints beat the Bluejays for the second time this season 3-2. Scores showed: 25-21, 27-29, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7.
St. Peter had an amazing 19 ace serves, including four each by three players.
Sarah Conlon had the most big blows for the Saints with 21 kills, three blocks, four digs, two ace serves and two set assists.
Brielle Bushaw also hit double figures in kills with 11.
Maggi Pierret whacked nine kills, plus she had one set assist and one dig.
Grace Remmert collected four kills, two digs, one block and one ace serve.
Lilly Ruffin also had four kills, plus one block and one dig.
Paige Hewitt led with 44 sets assists, four ace serves and 11 service points. She also had two kills and one block.
McKenna VanZee also had 11 service points, plus two ace serves and three digs.
Alyssa Hrdlicka picked up 10 service points with four ace serves.
Allie McCabe notched three digs, three sets assists and two ace serves.
Carlie Chabot had four ace serves, two kills and six digs.
Waseca dropped to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big South.
The Saints (16-6 overall, 8-1 conference) journeys to the St. Clair Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 with Alden-Conger, United Christian Academy, Madelia, Mountain Lake, Randolph, and Sleepy Eye Saint Mary's. Then the Saints return home against Fairmont at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.