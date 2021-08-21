Saturday night in St. James, the St. Peter Saints went head-to-head against the Rosemount Pipers with a ticket to the MSMABA AA Championship game on the line. Timely hitting alongside a masterful defensive performance propelled the Saints over the Pipers 6-3, advancing St. Peter to the championship game, where they will face off against the Burnsville Bulldogs.
"It was a good game as we controlled it with our bats early and got enough outs," said Saints starting pitcher Steve Winkler. "The defense was great behind me again and we made the outs to walk away with the win."
In the top of the first inning, Rosemount hit a two-out single before a deep drive into right field forced Luke Larson to attempt a diving grab for an out. He was able to get his glove on the ball and hang onto it through the tumble, getting the Saints out of the inning.
A 1-2-3 inning from St. Peter put the Pipers back to bat in the top of the second inning where they connected with a leadoff single. The next batter smoked a liner down the right side that was snagged by Saints first baseman Kent Bass who then stepped on first to put the baserunner out before they could return to first, completing the unassisted double play.
"The guys played outstanding defense, especially in those early innings," said Winkler. "We had Kent at first base get us out of an inning with a double play which gives you a lot of confidence."
St. Peter picked up its first hit of the game in the bottom of the second when Jeremy Nachreiner looped a single into right field but he was ultimately stranded.
In the top of the third, Rosemount earned a pair of walks to start the inning before Winkler struck out a batter. With one out and two on, the Pipers hit a grounder which resulted in another double play, putting the Saints out of danger.
"We ended the first three innings with great defensive plays," said Mike Nachreiner. "It was fun to watch and definitely brought momentum and energy to the dugout."
St. Peter used that momentum in the bottom of the second when Justin Yungerburg connected on a single that he roped into the left center before he successfully stole second. Jeff Baron then drew a walk before being thrown out at second on a fielders' choice that allowed Wenner to reach first. Wenner then stole second before Mike Nachreiner connected on a single that found the right centerfield gap to score Yungerburg and Wenner, putting the Saints up 2-0.
"That was fun, it was a big moment for the team," said Nachreiner. "I just wanted to drive it somewhere. I got a good pitch and was able to score those two runs and give us a boost."
Rosemount responded in the top of the fourth inning with a two-out rally which scored a run on a trio of hits.
It looked as though St. Peter would answer back with a leadoff double from Bass that, paired with a sac bunt from Jeremy Nachreiner, put a runner at third with a pair of outs. The next batter absolutely crushed a ball into right field, where the Piper's right fielder made a spectacular diving grab.
The Saints put down the Rosemount in order in the top of the fifth before Yungerberg led off the bottom of the inning with a bloop single. Baron earned a walk followed by a bunt single from Wenner that loaded the bases. Mike Nachreiner picked up his third RBI with a single and Bass brought another run home with a fielders' choice to the right side, putting St. Peter up 5-1.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, a hit batter was eventually brought home on an RBI single from Baron, extending the Saints lead to 6-1 going into the final frame.
Rosemount did manage to plate two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the defense was able to shut the door as Bass collected a grounder towards first and tagged the bag for the unassisted final out of the game.
St. Peter finished the night with eight hits as a team compared to six hits from Rosemount.
The MSMABA AA Championship game takes place Sunday, Aug. 22 at 4:00 p.m., at Hanlin Field in Hanska, as the St. Peter Saints will face off against the Burnsville Bulldogs.