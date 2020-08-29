It was an eerie feeling at first with no fans in the stands at the opening St. Peter Saints girls swimming and diving meet Thursday against the New Prague Trojans.
But once they hit the water at St. Peter Middle School Pool, it seemed like a normal meet with the sounds of swimming.
While spectators were not allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic virus guidelines, there still was a lot of cheering from the swimmers and the coaches. Actually they could be heard more clearly without the crowd.
The teams separated into two groups on each side of the pool with seating for the Trojans in the stands normally for spectators. The Saints had seating at one end of the pool where they normally sit side by side with their opponents. Only one relay team at a time was allowed on a lane.
New Prague won the varsity meet 103-80.
But St. Peter head coach Mary Lager said: "I am very pleased with how well our athletes competed. There were a number of 'personal record' performances. I was proud of how our eighth- and ninth-grade swimmers handled their varsity roles in the meet. And the Klatt sisters did a great job in their debut in the 1-meter diving event!
"I knew it was going to be a rough start to the season with three of my fastest swimmers (Morgan Kelly, Olivia Denzer and Shelby Graft) unable to compete in the meet.
"For the first time in almost 20 years I did not have enough participants to fill a full junior varsity roster. That led to a mistake in the 500 freestyle, when our varsity swam in the wrong heat resulting in three swimmers being disqualified. Heartbreaking!
"However, have to give New Prague credit...they have over 50 girls on their team, with some very talented athletes. Coach Jung said they are getting good swimmers joining the high school team due to their strong "feeder program" through the local swim club in New Prague."
St. Peter earned three first places. Hannah Denzer won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.68, Lexi Johnson won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.73, and Madison Kelly won the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.20.
The Saints picked up a half dozen second places. Individually, Johnson took second in the 50 freestyle (28.17), and Jaiden Landsom placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:07.94) and in the 100 backstroke (1:08.53).
St. Peter also took three second places in relays. The 200 medley team of Hannah Denzer, Maya Pettis, Jaiden Landsom and Lexi Johnson finished in 2:04.33. The 200 free relay team of Addison Landsom, Maya Pettis, Salena Smit and Lexi Johnson touched in 1:55.61. The 400 free relay team of Ellie Johnson, Ella Boomgaarden, Tristan Landsom and Paige Wachal finished in 4:27.43.
Lager also noted that "some unusual things happened yesterday...
"There was a small 'glitch' in live streaming the swim meet. Hopefully the school will get those kinks worked out as we proceed.
"Prior to the start of the meet there was a technology issue in printing the distance of the events on the meet program and the problem carried through to the final results."
The Saints hope to have the glitches straightened out for their next meet against Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at St. Peter.