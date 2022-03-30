big south all conference

The Saints Big South All-Conference team and honorary team members; from left to right: Annika Southworth, Lilly Ruffin (honorable mention), Josie Wiebusch (honorable mention) and Rhyan Holmgren. (Photo Courtesy Cinde Wiebusch)

Sunday afternoon, the St. Peter girls basketball team celebrated its 2021-22 season with the annual team banquet, which saw individual and team accolades awarded.

As a team, St. Peter earned the Gold Standard award for maintaining a team GPA of 3.777 while a quartet of seniors, Grace Remmert, Lauren Odland, Josie Wiebusch and Lilly Ruffin earned Academic All-State honors for maintaining a GPA of 3.8 or above. 

Sophomore Rhyan Holmgren and freshman Annika Southworth earned Big South All-Conference team honors while Wiebusch and Ruffin both earned all-conference honorable mention status.

Winners of the MSHSL Academic All-State honors for seniors with a GPA above 3.8; from left to right: Lauren Odland, Lilly Ruffin, Josie Wiebusch and Grace Remmert. (Photo Courtesy Cinde Wiebusch)

Holmgren also earned All-State honorable mention for leading the Saints in scoring with an average of 20.5 points per game which ranks fifth in St. Peter girls basketball program history. She tallied a total of 574 points on the year which is second-best in program history.

Other statistics of note on the season include Southworth's school record for threes and attempted in a season, 87-216, while still making 40.28% of the shots which is ninth best in program history.

The team put together a record of 22-6 on the season which earned the program its 13th consecutive winning season including a 10-0 record in Big South Conference East play.

Sophomore Rhyan Holmgren earns all-state honorable mention for her work this season leading the Saints in scoring with an average of 20.5 points per game. (Photo Courtesy Cinde Wiebusch)

Credit to Brian Kuiper who compiled the detailed statistics and maintains the program record book.

