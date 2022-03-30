The Saints Big South All-Conference team and honorary team members; from left to right: Annika Southworth, Lilly Ruffin (honorable mention), Josie Wiebusch (honorable mention) and Rhyan Holmgren. (Photo Courtesy Cinde Wiebusch)
Sunday afternoon, the St. Peter girls basketball team celebrated its 2021-22 season with the annual team banquet, which saw individual and team accolades awarded.
As a team, St. Peter earned the Gold Standard award for maintaining a team GPA of 3.777 while a quartet of seniors, Grace Remmert, Lauren Odland, Josie Wiebusch and Lilly Ruffin earned Academic All-State honors for maintaining a GPA of 3.8 or above.
Sophomore Rhyan Holmgren and freshman Annika Southworth earned Big South All-Conference team honors while Wiebusch and Ruffin both earned all-conference honorable mention status.
Holmgren also earned All-State honorable mention for leading the Saints in scoring with an average of 20.5 points per game which ranks fifth in St. Peter girls basketball program history. She tallied a total of 574 points on the year which is second-best in program history.
Other statistics of note on the season include Southworth's school record for threes and attempted in a season, 87-216, while still making 40.28% of the shots which is ninth best in program history.
The team put together a record of 22-6 on the season which earned the program its 13th consecutive winning season including a 10-0 record in Big South Conference East play.
Credit to Brian Kuiper who compiled the detailed statistics and maintains the program record book.