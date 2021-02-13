In a big section and conference game, St. Peter boys basketball team showed good teamwork in defeating host New Ulm 81-71 on Friday.
Three players finished in double figures.
Shooting guard Shea Hildebrandt led the Saints with 17 points on 3 for 3 from 2-point land, 2 for 4 from 3 and 5 for 6 from the line.
Forward Bennett Olson finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Point guard Ethan Grant scored 14 points and handed off a team-high nine assists.
"This was a fun game for a fan to watch," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "Lots of scoring and two teams that played extremely hard. New Ulm is an up-and-coming team that can really shoot the 3, and it is a rivalry game which brought a little extra juice to the game.
"I was really proud of the balanced scoring and team effort we had. We played 11 guys, and I think our depth is a huge advantage in games like this. It was encouraging to see us shoot 20 FT's as we have been struggling to get to the FT line. While we only made 11 it is something to build off of.
"Ethan Grant dished out nine assists and continues to be a playmaker for us. Abdi and Olson were strong down, low and Lund and Wendroth's minutes off the bench provided huge sparks with their playmaking and defense."
New Ulm dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big South Conference East Division, while St. Peter upped to 5-3, 3-3.
"Our schedule ramps up this week with No. 10 state ranked Byron (6-1) on Thursday and then (7-1) Blue Earth who beat us in OT in the season opener," Keating said. "We will learn a lot about our team this week and excited to get back to work
St. Peter journeys to Byron (6-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday and hosts Blue Earth Area at 7:15 p.m. Friday.