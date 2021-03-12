In a dramatic ending to a back-and-forth Big South Conference girls hockey game, junior center Anna Pavlo scored the game-winning goal with 1 second left to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 win over Windom on Friday at Le Sueur Community Center.
It not only was Pavlo's team-leading 19th goal and 42nd point of the season, she also assisted on a assist earlier that gave her a career 100 points.
Windom took a 1-0 lead 15:10 into the first period.
The Bulldogs quickly responded as sophomore forward Adrianna Bixby scored from sophomore defender Sophie Wilson at 16:00, and it was 1-1 after one period.
Bixby scored her second goal of the game and 10th of the season in the second period, assisted by Pavlo, that gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead and Pavlo her 100th point.
The Eagles tied it up 2-2 at 2:59 into the third period.
Windom took a 3-2 lead with 8 minutes to go in the third period.
The Bulldogs answered with a goal by senior defender Mary Rella, her fifth of the season, assisted by junior forward MaKenna Mueller, her fifth of the season, to tie it up 3-3 with 2:21 left.
With 1 second remaining, Pavlo scored getting the Dogs the win 4-3.
The Eagles out shot the Bulldogs 33-20, but Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 30 saves for the win.
Minnesota River beat the Eagles 5-1 in the first game of the season Jan. 16.
The Bulldogs improved to 11-6 overall and 11-4 in the Big South Conference, while Windom fell to 6-11, 4-9.
Minnesota River finishes the regular season at home at 7 p.m. Saturday versus Hutchinson (6-11, 5-7 Wright County Conference).