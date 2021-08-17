An experienced group of leaders is going to be a major factor in how the St. Peter swim and dive team continues to develop this season. The trio of senior captains — Olivia Denzer, Jaiden Landsom and Selena Smit — have all unified in their commitment to make the most of this season.
Denzer placed the expectation of comradery and comfort with one another front and center.
"We want this team to be a safe space for the girls to help them feel as confident and prepared as possible," she said.
Landsom added, "This sport has helped make me physically and mentally tougher and more prepared."
The opportunities for the captains will be numerous, as along with a large group of seniors, there are also quite a few first year members of the swim and dive team.
"An early team goal for us is to get the younger girls stronger and ready for competition," said Smit.
Landsom added, "I want to push myself as much as I can, but I also want to make sure that this team is having fun and finding success."
A major part of having fun as a team and building special relationships comes from when the team gets the opportunity to travel together.
"Some of my favorite times as a member of the team have come on the bus rides," said Denzer. "From the music we listen to and games we play during those trips, a sense of comradery always seems to be created."
Last season, a series of injuries as well as a schedule that faced numerous challenges, due to COVID-19, resulted in an up and down season which saw the Saints finish with a 3-5 record in duals.
This senior class has the advantage of state meet experience after the team's 2019 qualification, one of the highlights of the girl's careers.
"That feeling when we found out we had qualified for state was just so amazing," said Smit. "That experience of traveling together and competing against the best was such an incredible time."
Landsom added, "There is nothing like those races where you know the person in the next lane is very good and you know it will bring out your best."
The team's ultimate goal, after growth and development, is to return to the state swimming and diving championship meet and with the experienced leadership and desire to be the best, there is no reason they can't achieve that goal.
St. Peter will begin competition this season with a home meet against Faribault the night of Aug. 31, with events beginning at 6 p.m.
"We look forward to having fans back at the pool to pump us up and really bring out the best in all of us," said Smit.