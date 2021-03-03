St. Peter High School graduate Jade Reicks led off the Minnesota Gophers 4x400-meter relay team that earned a silver medal in the Big Ten Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday morning.
Reicks, Collin Sieffert, Grant Fuller and Ben Psicihulis ran a season-best 3:10.23 in placing second.
Minnesota scored 70 points to place fifth of 12 in the Big Ten team standings, behind Big Ten champion Iowa (119 points), Indiana (92), Ohio State (83), and Nebraska (71). It marked the Gophers' fifth top-five B1G indoor finish since 2015.
Reicks, a St. Peter native and son of Shelley and Darwin Reicks, is a redshirt freshman who also runs 60 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and hurdles and has recorded seven top-10 finishes for the Gophers.
The 2020 outdoor track & field season was canceled on March 12, 2020, when the Big Ten and NCAA announced they were ceasing competitions and championships because of COVID-19 public health concerns.
Reicks won the 2019 MSHSL Class A state title in the 300-meter hurdles and graduated with school records in the 400 meters, the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x400 meter relay.