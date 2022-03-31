COACHES
Head coach: Kurt Moelter , 21st year.
Assistant coaches: Justin Helget , Jake Malz.
ROSTER
Jake Moelter, Senior, IF/C/P
Matias Anderson, Junior, IF/P
Connor Bjorling, Junior, P/OF
Ryan Blank, Junior, OF
Isaiah Jacobsen, Junior, IF
Luke Jones, Junior, IF
Tanner Kendall, Junior, IF
Parker Rienhardt, Junior, OF/IF/P/C
Ashton Volk, Junior, P/OF
Will Walter, Junior, IF
Kaeden Guida, Sophomore, P/IF
Sam Moelter, Sophomore, C/IF
KEY PLAYERS
Jake Moelter: We are looking for Jake to lead us this year. He gained a lot of experience last year and that will only help him this year. He is a middle of the lineup kid for us and I am excited to watch him this year. I am expecting Jake to be the hitter that can cause some damage and drive in runs for us.
Ashton Volk: Similar to Jake in that last year Ashton was able to gain a lot of experience. This will only make him better. Ashton will bat towards the top of the order and help us in the OF and on the mound.
Kaeden Guida: We will need KG to lead us on the mound this year. Although he is only a sophomore, KG has good stuff and will keep us in all games that he pitches. I’ve known KG a long time and I know that whenever he takes the mound, we will have a chance to win.
Sam Moelter: Sam will be our catcher and our leader on the field. Even though he is only a sophomore, he does a great job of being a leader. He brings an intensity and love of the game that is contagious. Sam loves baseball and he is also pushing his teammates (and himself) to improve and play hard.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Connor Bjorling: We are expecting Connor to help us pitching and in the OF. We are hoping that Connor will be a strong No. 2 pitcher for us and with KG, lead us on the mound.
Parker Rienhardt: Parker is going to be our Swiss Army knife. He has the ability to play all 9 positions and to be effective at all of them. A kid like Parker is great to have on the team because of his versatility.
Isaiah Jacobsen: Isaiah will need to be play some IF for us and be able to hit. We are counting on him to be a productive bat for us. If he has a good year hitting, we will win a few games because of it!
Will Walter: Will has put in a lot of work in the off-season and we are excited to see that translate onto the field for us. Will’s strength is his strength and hopefully his ability to drive the ball and drive in runs for us.
2021 RECAP
Last year was a tough year for us. We played in AAA and we saw some outstanding pitching. I think there four or five kids last year that are now pitching in DII programs. We lost our first two games in the playoffs, but we played well. We were in every game and hopefully that experience will help us this year.
2022 OUTLOOK
This is by far the youngest team I have ever seen at the Varsity level. We have one senior this year and two sophomores who played in about five or six games last spring for us. The good news is that it gives us a lot of room to grow and improve.
As a coach, it is very exciting knowing that we will continue to improve and get better each day. Our goal is to show up everyday and work hard. We need to understand that baseball is a game that requires mental toughness and the ability to handle adversity. It is not easy to stay positive and keep a positive attitude when you might get out three out of every four at-bats. But, we have a group that understands this and I know that we will improve each day and be at our best by the end of the season.
COMPETETION
In the conference, it will be the usual teams. Marshall will be tough as will New Ulm. Worthington was young last year and will have some pitching depth. If we improve every day and are willing to work, we can hopefully sneak up on some teams.
Mankato West and Mankato East will be the teams to beat this year out of our section. Marshall is always in the mix as well. East and West have some top end pitching that we don’t usually see. They have some guys that are tough. But, the good news is that a lot of teams have quality pitching. We might struggle early, but it will make us better by the middle of May and hopefully turn us into a much better team.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 — Senior
4 – Returning Letter Winners