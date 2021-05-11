St. Peter baseball team used an 11-run first inning to coast to a 17-1, five-inning victory over the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants on Friday at Bruce Frank Field.
Theo Giedd reached on an error to get things started. After that, 10 consecutive Saints reached base either by walk or hit. Brogan Hanson and Josh Robb each walked to load the bases. Giedd scored on a Rimstad single and Hanson scored on a walk to Ashton Volk. Jake Moelter walked to score Robb. Jorgen Jeremiason singled to score Rimstad and Volk. Moelter scored on a Bennett Olson single. Shea Hildebrandt then delivered a two- run triple.
St. Peter, which improved to 6-7 overall, added a single run in the 2nd as Hildebrandt walked and scored on a hit by Giedd.
In the 3rd, St. Peter added two more as Robb and Rimstad walked and scored on a Moelter double. In the 4th, Giedd doubled and scored on a Josh Robb single. St. Peter scored their final runs in the 5th inning as Bennett Olson doubled home Volk and Moelter.
Giedd finished 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Jeremiason went 2-for-3with one run and three RBIs.
Olson batted 2-for-4 with one run and three RBIs.
Moelter hit 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Hildebrandt finished 1-for-3 with one run and two RBIs.
Volk went 1-for-2 with one run and two RBIs.
Rimstad batted 1-for-2 with two runs and one RBI.
Giedd started at pitcher and picked up the win. He had four innings pitched, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out four.
David Winnett pitched the last inning with no runs on now hits, two walks and one strikeout.
“This was not a typical LS-H/St. Peter game," St. Peter coach Kurt Moelter said. "They are coming off a two-week break (COVID) and just haven’t had time to be prepared. In a few weeks, LS-H will be a much different team.
“But, we did what we should do against their pitcher. We had many good at-bats and hit the ball well. LSH only committed one error, so we had a lot of hits and drew a few walks. It was great to see multiple players get hits with runners on base.
“We had a good week of hitting this past week. Hopefully, this trend will continue. We have a tough week ahead of us as we host Mankato East (4:30 p.m. Tuesday), Holy Family (7:15 p.m. Thursday) and Hutch (4:30 p.m. Friday). Those are all quality teams that will have very solid pitching against us.”