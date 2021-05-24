The No. 6 seeded St. Peter boys tennis team (7-10) opened the Section 2A playoffs with a 4-3 quarterfinal victory over No. 3 seeded Providence Academy (4-9) on Monday in Plymouth.
The No. 1 doubles team of Will Elias and Cooper Dean won a key three-set match 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
The Saints won their other three matches in straights sets in singles with Kelson Lund at No. 1, Marty Anderson at No. 2 and Colton Abels at No. 3.
St. Peter advance to the semifinals to face No. 2 seeded Southwest Christian (10-3) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Chaska. SWC shut out No. 7 Holy Family (2-12) in the quarterfinals 7-0 and did the same to St. Peter in the season opener.
No. 1 seeded Breck (9-4 and ranked No. 1 in the state) had a first-round bye and hosts No. 5 Academy of Holy Angels (5-8) in the other semifinal. Holy Angels upset No. 4 De LaSalle (5-5) in the quarterfinals 5-2.