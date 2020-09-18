In a tale of two halves, St. Peter and host Worthington boys soccer teams battled to a Big South Conference 2-2 tie on Firday night.
The Saints jumped to a 2-0 lead at halftime on a goal by Carter Wendroth, assisted by Seth Riekcs at 11:06 left, and a panalty kick by Logan Moe at 5:44 remaining.
The Trojans tied it 2-2 with a pair of second-half goals.
Worthington out shot St. Peter 31-11, with St. Peter goalkeeper JoshRob making 15 saves.
"We played a great first half with a good balance of defense and offense which led to a goal by Carter," assistant coach Tanne Nadeau said. "We kept pressure the on their defense and that led to a foul in the box and PK for us scored by Logan.
"The second half Worthington came out red hot as they pressured us the entire 40 minutes. We unfortunately conceded two goals in the second half. One of the goals was a 45-yard shot that no one in the state would've saved. The second goal came from an excellent counterattack and an even better finish. It was a great game on both sides."
The game was a battle of unbeatens for first in the Big South. Worthington is 4-0-1, and St. Peter is 4-0-3.
Now with 11 days off, St. Peter is scheduled to next host Waseca (2-0-1) at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 29.