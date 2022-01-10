Facing a quick turnaround from Friday's 1-0 loss to Windom, the Minnesota River girls hockey team traveled to New Ulm Saturday to battle the Eagles. The Bulldogs once again put up a solid effort on defense, but failed to score for the second straight game, taking the 3-0 loss to the Eagles and dropping to 5-9 on the season.

New Ulm was able to outshoot Minnesota River 44-15 in the game while Bulldog goaltender Amilia Messer continued her strong play in net, blocking 41 shots.

Minnesota River will have a quick turnaround once again with games Monday and Tuesday against Fairmont and Mankato West respectively. 

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments