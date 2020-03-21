It's the spring of your senior year, your final chance to play high school sports.
You're among the best players on the team.
And you can't practice or play games with your friends and teammates because the state high school league banned high school activities until March 30 after a worldwide pandemic started impacting communities locally. It's really not something 17- and 18-year-old kids could have ever predicted.
But St. Peter and other area spring sports athletes are facing this reality. Delayed teams include boys and girls golf, baseball, softball, boys and girls track and boys tennis.
As schools ponder whether to resume the season or cancel it, the Herald talked to some Saints athletes about how they're feeling and what they expect.
Heidi Mayo, 17, has been playing golf since age 5, and she said the idea of possibly not being able to finish off her senior year is difficult.
"I love to golf, and to have my last year of high school golf probably done is a hard thing," she said. "It's hard, because I couldn't play sections last year, because I hurt my wrist. This year, I wanted to do good, and then to find out the news that we probably won't be able to have a season, that was hard, because I worked so hard."
Rae Smit, 18, joined the team as a seventh grader after her friend, Mayo, invited her. Smit also said it hurts to have the season in limbo.
"It really hurts because as a team and individually we didn't really end last year on a good note," Smit said. "We all had a really rough meet at sections last year. And not knowing that was our last time, as it potentially was, really hurt."
However, Mayo and Smit remain hopeful.
"We're upset about it, but we're just trying to stay positive," Mayo said. "We hope we have a season, and if we don't, we're going to make the best out of it. We'll always be a team. We'll still go out and have fun. If we can't have meets, we'll go out and play together as a team."
Smit said, "It's not very ideal, obviously, but hopefully the weather seems to be cooperating even though everything else isn't. If Shoreland [Country Club] could open, since we don't have school all day, we can practice longer there and prepare for when the season does come, because hopefully it will."
Cade Horner, who started golfing at about ago 10 and joined the team in eighth-grade, said, "I'm just hoping we'll actually get to play the season. Hopefully it doesn't get canceled. Us three are seniors we'd like to have a go at it one last time."
Alex Wenner,who switched from baseball to golf in 10th grade, said the circumstances are challenging, because the team can no longer practice. They were previously practicing on the golf simulator at Gustavus Adolphus College, which has now closed.
"It's definitely hard because the simulator was our main source of practice," Wenner said. "Now we're going to have to make due in the yard, chipping and keep working until we get the season to start."
Cole McCarthy started golfing with Horner and Wenner in seventh-grade but didn't join the team until he switched from baseball golf last year.
"It's overwhelming knowing that it's our senior year, and we might not be able to play what we've been working for, and it's kind of sad more than anything," McCarthy said. "I'm hoping everybody gets to play every sport."
Kaden Oeltjenbruns and Carson Kennedy also are feeling down that they may miss their final year of high school baseball.
"This virus is putting a hold on everything," Oeltjenbruns said. "It kind of sucks, because it's our senior year. The thing I'll most miss is the team, hanging out in the dugout, hanging out in practices."
Kennedy said, "Obviously health is way more important than the game. But everyone wants to play in our senior year. We've been playing it our whole life."
In-person classes have been canceled indefinitely, so students are studying at home online.
"When I went back to the high school to pick up my stuff, it was kind of sad, because I realized that it's probably going to be the last time I'm at school," Oeltjenbruns said.
They may play on the St. Peter town team or continue playing ball by forming a slow-pitch softball team.
Slow pitch softball always looked fun, Kennedy said: "We've always wanted to put a team together when we're old enough." They just didn't realize that time might come so soon.