St. Peter's lone varsity runner, freshman Hadley Stuehrenberg, finished fifth out of 50 runners Tuesday in the Mankato East Invitational cross country meet at Minneopa Golf Club in Mankato.
Stuehrenberg finished the 5,000 race in 20 minutes, 20 seconds and earned a medal for placing in the top 10.
Waseca freshman Ella Dufault finished a minute ahead of Stuehrenberg in first place 19:19.
Varsity girls results showed: 1. Owatonna 60; 2. Faribault 72; 3. Mankato West 85; 4. Visitation 108; 5. Waseca 109; 6. Mankato East 113; 7. Waconia 137. Maple River, Metro Deaf School/Minnesota North Star Academy, and St. Peter were incomplete.
In the junior high 2,400-meter race, two St. Peter runners competed. Eighth-grader Mackenzie Steinborn placed 15th out of 48 runners in 11:38. Seventh-grader Anja Harbo took 43rd in 14:63.
In the junior varsity girls 5,000, freshman Hailey Looft led the Saints in fifth place (22:44) out of 151 runners.
Also for the Saints, junior Breeley Ruble placed 10th in 23:12, seventh-grader Maya Winsell 33rd in 25:22, junior Emma Johnson 36th in 25:43, senior Grace Polzin 37th in 25:50, sophomore Kiyonia Alexander 45th in 27:38 and senior Alli Madden 47th in 29:52.
St. Peter placed fifth of seven complete junior varsity girls teams: 1. Owatonna 26; 2. Mankato West 74; 3. Waconia 81; 4. Faribaul 120; 5. St. Peter 121; 6. Visitation 160 15 27 29 43 46 25:38 5:32; 7. Mankato East 170.
St. Peter boys did not have any entries.
The Big South Championship runs at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 15 at Mountain Lake Golf Course.