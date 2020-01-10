Turning the ball over on 19 occasions in the first half and nine more in the second, the Cleveland girls couldn’t mount much offense against visiting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday and lost 74-18.
When they managed to hang on to the ball, the Clippers moved it around pretty well but still had trouble penetrating the Buccaneer defense.
The Clippers didn’t get off a shot their first six trips down the court. Stephanie Cink’s free throw basket—the only one thy made in four attempts—was the first point for the Clippers, and they trailed 8-1.
Later in the half, Macey Ziebarth assisted Emily Kern inside twice. Ziebarth’s three was the last basket of the half for the Clippers, and WEM. 12-0 coming in, went on to score the next 23 points for a 43-8 advantage at the break.
“The first 10 minutes we rebounded well, but after that, they shot until they scored,” said head coach Joe Remiger.
The Clippers were clearly tired out in the second half. Freshman Kaylee Karels has been out sick all week, and that didn’t help, Remiger said.
Emmie Dittmar scored a two and a three, Kallie Phillips put in a hook shot, and Ziebarth dropped in another three for the last of the Clippers’ 10 second-half points.
The Clippers attempted four shots from behind the arc and 25 inside of it.
The 3-9 Clippers take on 3-6 Alden-Conger/Glenville Emmons tonight at 6:00 in Glenville.