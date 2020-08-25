Of all the sports allowed to participate this fall, girls swimming and diving has the most precautionary guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A big reason for that is swimming is inside in an enclosed environment while the other sports allowed are outside in open air: girls tennis, girls and boys cross country and girls and boys soccer.
No one is allowed in the pool except swimmers, coaches, judges and timers.
"There are not as many coaches as there was in past years," St. Peter senior co-captain Kathryn Larson said.
"We are not allowed spectators, and we might not even have another team in the pool during certain meets," St. Peter senior co-captain Morgan Kelly said. "We are figuring out if parents can be timers or not in order to watch their kids swim at least once this season.
"Every day for practice we walk in and out with masks on, we are limited to only four people per lane, and must social distance as much as possible. Being in the water gives us the advantage of not having to wipe every little thing down because the chlorine kills that bacteria, but we still keep our own equipment for the remainder of the season so that germs aren't spread. Any team events are held outside and masks are recommended."
In many cases, meets are being run virtually where team swim in their own pools and exchange scores.
The Saints will have seven meets including five at home. The ones against Mankato East and West will be virtual because the Big Nine Conference decided to run them that way. St. Peter also will have home-and away meets with Marshall and Tri-City United and a season-opening home meet Friday against New Prague.
"The season will only be 11 weeks long, basically cutting out the weeks where we would compete for sections and state," Kelly said. "Right now, we only have seven meets scheduled, but we are hoping to add more on as time goes on.
"Virtual meets and limited team bonding activities are two major differences. Certain conferences such as the Big 9 are not allowing their teams to travel or invite other teams to their pool, so instead we will be swimming against them virtually. We will each swim our events in our designated pools, then at the end of the meet our times will be sent in and a winner will be determined. Unfortunately, we will probably not be able to do our normal fun activities such as our team sleepover and carboloads, but we are constantly trying to be creative and come up with alternatives."
It has not been decided if there will be section and state meets, which have greater numbers of athletes and bigger crowds.
"This pandemic really hits hard for teenagers and college students because they are losing parts of their lives that they won't ever get back, so even being able to have a season is a blessing itself," said Kelly, a two-time state qualifier. "The likeliness of having sections or state is very slim, which was the real hard hitter for me. My senior year isn't going to be the same as I imagined, but I am trying to make the most of every day and find the positives wherever I can. All I can do now is lead these younger swimmers and leave behind a competitive and hard working attitude so that when things return to somewhat normal in the following years, they can enjoy the same opportunities that I did in previous ones.
Larson said: "It is a very scary situation, and it affects our team because we can't be high fiving and pumping each other up how we normally do."
St. Peter has 35 swimmers and divers, with about eight divers.
Kelly expects the Saints to be tough to beat and has high goals.
"I want this team to be extremely competitive, I want to walk onto the pool deck at big meets and have the other teams already intimidated because they know we don't back down easily," Kelly said. "Our goal this season is to be more goal oriented and push for success every day in practice. I want to establish a strong work ethic among my teammates and allow them to reach goals they never thought they even could. The potential is there, and our team is ready to prove it.
Larson said her goals are: "To get under 26 seconds in the 50 free and to keep positive during hard sets." Her goals for the team are "to get third or higher in true team and for everyone to be cheering during meets."
With 20 returning letter winners, losing only six to graduation and gaining new ones, the Saints have a deep team.
"As a team, we have a majority of our top swimmers and leaders coming back with an abundance of young, hungry swimmers to back them up; however, our team mentality is what sets us apart from every other team," Kelly said. "Our energy on the pool deck is exciting and really an amazing thing to be a part of and watch. I know this team won't have a problem with having no spectators because we bring enough energy to make the crowds at section meets look weak. This energy and support will lead our team to being the unstoppable competitors I know we are going to be this season."
Larson said her strengths are: "I always have a positive attitude, and I always try to communicate with everyone on the team. We all have a good bond and can rely on each other."
But there's always room for improvement.
Larson said she "needs to work on individually flip turns and break outs and the team need to work on butterfly and flip turns."
"Individually, I constantly am trying to improve on my physical and mental strength along with continuing to develop my leadership skills," Kelly said. "I am battling a hamstring tear, so I am focusing on the short term goal of getting cleared and back in the water full time before worrying about what my season will look like in 10 weeks.
"For my team, we are going to need girls to fill events they might never have done before, but that's going to make us an unbelievable team. We need to work on being versatile and develop a hard working mentality while still enjoying the sport we love. Also, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will literally be the only people in the pool during certain meets, which means our team support and energy needs to somehow get more awesome than it already is to make up for the lack of outside people and teams."