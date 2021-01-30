Dominating the competition, the St. Peter Saints girls gymnastics team won the top five places in every event in defeating the St. James Saints 128.975-99.575 on Saturday afternoon at Mankato Area Gymnastics School, the new home of St. Peter.
Eighth-grader Trista Landsom led the Saints with first place in three events and the all-around (32.975). She won the vault (8.65), uneven parallel bars (7.9) and floor exercises (8.5). She also took third on balance beam (7.925).
Junior Anna Klatt won the balance beam (8.425), placed third on vault (8.45) and second on floor (8.4).
Eighth-grader Addison Landsom finished second all-around (31.875) with second on beam (8.15), second on bars (7.325), fourth on vault (8.4) and fourth on floor (8.0).
Junior Makayla Moline placed third all-around (30.375) with fifth on vault (8.05), third on bars (7.125), fifth on beam (7.4) and fifth on floor (7.8).
Senior Kaylee Moreau landed second on vault (8.55) and fifth on bars (5.9).
Senior Audrey Kennedy took fourth on beam (7.875), fourth on bars (6.95) and third on floor (8.35).
St. Peter junior varsity also defeated St. James 98.55-74.5.
St. Peter (2-0) journeys to New Ulm at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Saints return home at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 to face Waseca at Mankato Area Gymnastics School.