G Trista Landsom.JPG

St. Peter eighth-grader Trista Landsom flies through the air with the greatest of ease in winning floor exercises with an 8.5. Watching, twin sister, Addison, took fourth with an 8.0.. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Dominating the competition, the St. Peter Saints girls gymnastics team won the top five places in every event in defeating the St. James Saints 128.975-99.575 on Saturday afternoon at Mankato Area Gymnastics School, the new home of St. Peter.

Eighth-grader Trista Landsom led the Saints with first place in three events and the all-around (32.975). She won the vault (8.65), uneven parallel bars (7.9) and floor exercises (8.5). She also took third on balance beam (7.925).

G Anna Klatt.JPG

St. Peter junior Anna Klatt tip toes to first place on balance beam with an 8.425. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Junior Anna Klatt won the balance beam (8.425), placed third on vault (8.45) and second on floor (8.4).

Eighth-grader Addison Landsom finished second all-around (31.875) with second on beam (8.15), second on bars (7.325), fourth on vault (8.4) and fourth on floor (8.0).

G Addison Landsom.JPG

St. Peter eighth-grader Addison Landsom vaults to fourth place with an 8.4. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Junior Makayla Moline placed third all-around (30.375) with fifth on vault (8.05), third on bars (7.125), fifth on beam (7.4) and fifth on floor (7.8).

Senior Kaylee Moreau landed second on vault (8.55) and fifth on bars (5.9).

G Kaylee Moreau.JPG

St. Peter senior Kaylee Moreau hits the high bar in the uneven parallel bars. She placed fifth with 5.9. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Senior Audrey Kennedy took fourth on beam (7.875), fourth on bars (6.95) and third on floor (8.35).

St. Peter junior varsity also defeated St. James 98.55-74.5.

St. Peter (2-0) journeys to New Ulm at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Saints return home at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 to face Waseca at Mankato Area Gymnastics School.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments