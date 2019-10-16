First-year freshman Carter Doose, a 2018 graduate of St. Peter High School, led the Huskies from St. Cloud State on the golf course in September.
He made a major impact right away with a first-place finish and medalist honors at the Bemidji State University Invitational at the Town and Country Club in Bemidji on Sept. 9-10. His two-day total of 140 (4 under par) topped the 54-player field. This marked Doose's collegiate debut with the Huskies as he was earlier selected as an NSIC Player to Watch for 2019-20. For this win, Doose was also selected as NSIC Golfer of the week on Sept.11.
The SCSU team next played in the St. John's University Invitational on Sept 21-22. The first round was played at the Greystone G.C. in Sauk Centre, and the final round on Sept. 22 was played on the links at Blackberry Ridge G.C. in Sartell. Doose paced SCSU by placing sixth on the leaderboard with a score of 146 (71-75).
Doose was then named the Wolters Kluwer September Athlete of the month at SCSU along with volleyball player Clara Krenz.
Finally wrapping up the fall golf season, Doose carded a third-place finish at the Blue Tiger Invite which was held at Jefferson City CC on Oct. 14-15 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Doose finished the tournament with a three-round score of 224 which included scores of 74-74-76. He was the top NSIC golfer at the event which included teams from Concordia-St. Paul, Central, Fort Hayes State, Lincoln, Newman, and Quincy. His three-round total of 224 was 8-over par and just three strokes of the winning score of 221 set by medalist Gabe Trowbridge of Lincoln University.
The first spring event will be the NSIC Golf Championship which will take place at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Missouri.