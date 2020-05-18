May racing will not happen at Arlington Raceway, according to an announcement from promoters Bob and Susan Allen on the track's Facebook page.
"We will have to wait and now see what the governor says on June 1st," the post continued. "Drivers and fans are anxious to get to the track. The safety and well being of our employees, drivers, pit crew, fans and sponsors are of the utmost importance to us. We know people have different opinions on the coronavirus. As track promoters we have a certain responsibility to our track sponsors and the above mentioned individuals. In this economic world it is vital that we do our best for our sponsors.
"We know we can not do that with an empty grandstand. Other tracks are opening with pay per view but after looking at the numbers for that, it is not financially feasible for us. We also know that you as a driver want to do your best for your individual sponsors as well.
"We have been in contact daily with many tracks throughout the country and national motorsport venues and do have a plan for safe racing.
"Speaking of safe racing, we have used this time to add many enhancements to Arlington Raceway, a new front catch fence, fencing on the backstretch, turns 1 and 2 and around the pit area. The fair board has also worked on this project with tiling, a grandstand walkway and a spectator fence. We would like to give a shout out to Midwest Machinery, a regional John Deere company that is now sponsor of our VIP tower and the official skid loader of the track. This unit has helped tremendously with this project. Special thanks to our sponsors for their patience and understanding while we eagerly await the green light to go racing."