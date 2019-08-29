St. Peter football coach Brian Odland enters his 11th year with a senior class that promotes a "culture of success" and provides "strong leadership."
That's a message the Saints' four captains like to hear.
Quarterback Wyatt Olson returns from his All-District play last year and surrounds himself with a trio of senior linemen: Carson Kennedy, Logan Reese and Eli Hunt. Those four will captain the 2019 St. Peter football team.
Hoping to improve on a 6-4 season last fall which ended in a Section 3AAA semifinal loss to eventual state runners-up Fairmont, 21-12, the Saint captains are optimistic as they head into their season opener at Sibley East. Last year, the Saints easily handled the Wolverines 48-0, a game Olson says Sibley East will certainly play up in their preparations.
"It'll be a tough game," Olson said after a recent practice session. "They're a solid crew."
But Olson and his fellow captains know it's battles later in the season with the likes of Marshall, Waseca and Fairmont which will truly tell the Saints' story this time around. On the plus side, all three of those key contests are home games. But the Saints, who started 5-0 last fall, know about the quality of those programs. Last year, it was a 49-0 loss at Marshall which sent St. Peter on a three-game skid, which also included a 42-13 setback at Waseca, eventual AAAA state runners-up. And the Saints also have to play Jordan this season, the Section 2AAA champion a year ago.
"I have high expectations for this team," Kennedy said. "Hopefully, a lot of wins." Kennedy will anchor the offensive line from his center position and will also play defensive end.
Hunt doesn't have the height of a monster linemen, but he's packed 190 pounds into his frame. He'll play some nose guard and off guard, one of those tough interior linemen who will protect Olson's passing game.
"I'm expecting us to go out and play tough every game," Hunt said. "We just have to play big as our coach says."
The Saints' passing game is expected to be one of the best in the district, with Olson airing it out and protected by his senior linemen.
"We like to throw the ball around," Olson said. And the tall right-handed signal caller looks sharp and he's excited. "The guys have been really locked in (during practice)."
Reese likes the way the offense is playing as well and believes "it's the best defense. It puts pressure on the other team's offense (to put points on the scoreboard)."
"I have high expectations for this team," said Reese, who will also play some nose guard on defense. "We want to come back this year and show our town what we really can do."