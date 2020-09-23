St. Peter girls tennis coach coach Aaron Rothenberger looked forward to playing against the Blue Earth Area Bucs, but knew it would be tough meets Thursday and Monday. The Saints and Bucs came into the Thursday meet both 7-0.
The Saints dropped both meets 2-5 on Thursday and 1-6 on Monday.
“Both teams were undefeated, but they got the best of us. You’d expect a very seasoned team, with six seniors and two junior starters, who have been playing together for at least four years or longer, to play tough and battle you in every position, and that’s exactly what they did. Their singles are more experienced than ours. Their doubles are consistent, and they are a well-coached, good all-around team,” Rothenberger explained.
As they moved into Monday’s match, Rothenberger noted that the Saints singles players needed to trust the system.
“We practice a lot of inside-out forehands. We’re not doing enough to force them to their backhand side out wide and to open up the forehand side," he said. "We have to not be so content on hitting in the middle. That’s not helping with our progression in singles, but I have to be a more patient coach, too. Our singles are still maturing, still gaining experience. They (BEA) have some of the best four singles in the conference. I take that into consideration. We’ll keep working at what we’re doing, and hopefully our girls will catch on to what we’re trying to do to make them better tennis players.”
The Saints wins Thursday were at No. 1 and 2 doubles: Emily Salfer-Lizzy Orth and Josie Wiebusch-Jayna Matejcek.
Rothenberger said, “I was really proud of all our girls, in all of our positions. Molly (Voeltz, No. 4) and Macy (Weller, No. 3) didn’t play singles all year, and they played some good points. I was very pleased with their tennis today. Rhyan (Holmgren) and Maddie (Kamm) (No. 3 doubles) had their second doubles match of the year, and they had a little issue in the second set, but we’re good enough to compete with them. We’ll utilize our practice in-between the matches and hope we can play a little bit better."
Of Monday’s meet, Rothenberger said, “Another excellent meet against BEA. Credit to them on their performance, their coaching. Very experienced team that got the best of us in some of those tight matches today. Good learning experience for us. If we’re right there with them, improved in some of these matches and came up short, I’ll take it. I know we’re coming close.”
While the Saints lost one more match in the Monday meet than they did on Thursday, the improvements coach Rothenberger wanted to see in his singles player was more evident.
“(No. 1) Amelia found a consistent backhand that was a little lacking this year, at times. I saw it in New Ulm in the second match. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s a step in the right direction,'" the coach said. "She had a really good fight, especially in that first set, she was down in the hole, and clawed her way back and she started figuring out how to hit some deep balls that pinned her opponent towards the fence. Great strategy, and I commended her on that. It came down to some crucial points. If anything, hopefully she can continue to believe in her ability. It definitely showed, especially in that first set.”
With No. 2 Annika Southworth’s performance, Rothenberger noted, “There were 72 hours between the two matches and she lost 6-3, 6-2 Thursday, then wins the first set Monday in a tiebreaker and just came up short on a couple of sets, but she was right there with her opponent the whole time. That’s a big step in the right direction.”
In another tight match at No. 1 doubles, Rothenberger said, “BEA doesn’t give you much wiggle room. They might give you a couple of mistakes, and that is about it. If you don’t take advantage of it, they’ll make you pay. We let that third set slip away from us, uncharacteristically. They (Lizzy Orth-Emily Salfer) played really good points. It’s not like we made it easy for them. That was the opposite. We had to battle for every point, but crawling out of a whole 2-5, against a good doubles team is a lot to ask. We came very close to tying it 5-5 (in the third set)”
No. 2 doubles Wiebusch and Matejcek won their Monday matches, too.
Rothenberger said of the whole team, “Credit to our team with the heart and will. There’s no quit in this team, which I appreciate. They battle back, but we’ve got to get more experience. Hopefully, we’ll be battle ready for Fairmont. Tough environment with Fairmont, just like Blue Earth. Could come down to one of our doubles or singles players.”
Saints host their final Big South Conference Monday, Sept. 28 against Redwood Valley. It was announced Tuesday that high school girls tennis in Minnesota will have team section playoffs the first week in October.