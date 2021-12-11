Crushing hits, both legal and illegal, defined Saturday's game between the Minnesota River Bulldogs and Worthington Trojans, and as the game went longer, tempers grew shorter. It was the Trojans who came out the victors on the scoreboard, 5-2, despite receiving two five-minute major penalties as a total of 20 minutes worth of penalties were assessed over the course of the game.
Things looked promising for the Bulldogs in the first period as they struck first when Hayden Stensrud found Brooks Reicks open in front of the net allowing, Reicks to spin right and backhand the puck into the net just before the end of the first period.
The second period, on the other hand, went as badly as possible as the Trojans took the opening faceoff straight down the ice and tied things up with a goal 10 seconds into the period. Shortly after, a Worthington player came up behind Alex Schaffer and illegally hit him in the back, sending him to the ice. The hit was deemed a major violation and fortunately, Schaffer was able to return to the game later on.
The Bulldogs weren't able to capitalize on the five minute power play despite sending a multitude of shots on goal. Coming out of the man-down situation, the Trojans were able to get a clean break and scored the go-ahead goal.
After an interference penalty on Minnesota River, Worthington added to its lead with a power play goal and the game continued to get chippier. As the period came to a close, a Trojan stick made its way to the neck area of a Bulldog player, causing them to go down for a time and drawing a high-sticking call.
Minnesota River was not able to capitalize on the power play though, and trailed 3-1 going into the third.
Worthington struck first in the third period but the Bulldogs got one back as Brendan O'Keefe scored with an assist coming from Dylan Hunt. The Trojans did score one more time to give them the 5-2 lead that they held to the buzzer, despite being called for another major penalty, this time a boarding call.
The loss drops Minnesota River to 2-3, the first time the team has been below .500 this season.
The Bulldogs return to the ice Tuesday, Dec. 14 when they travel to Redwood Falls to battle Redwood Valley with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.