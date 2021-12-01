With a trip to Glencoe, the St. Peter gymnastics team opened its 2021-22 season with a meet hosted by Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Saints were able to take care of business and defeat the Panthers 142.95-121.825.
Trista Landsom finished first all-around with a score of 33.525 and first in the uneven bars with a score of 8.275.
Laura Klatt earned first in both the vault (8.800) and balance beam (8.450) to propel the Saints.
Anna Klatt was the first place finisher in the floor routine with a score of 8.700.
St. Peter (1-0) returns to action Saturday, Dec. 4, when the compete with several teams including Mankato West, Faribault, Waseca, GSL and New Ulm, at Mankato K & G Gymnastics with events beginning at 1 p.m.