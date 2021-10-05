The St. Peter girls tennis team began postseason play Tuesday evening when the team hosted the New Prague Trojans in the Section 2AA quarterfinals. The Saints continued their trend of consistency across the board and were able to win all seven matches to take the 7-0 victory.
"We played some really good tennis today," Saints coach Aaron Rothenberger said. "We were playing our A-game for the most part and we didn't battle ourselves, which can be problematic when you are going against a team that is a lower seed, and is unfamiliar."
With the win, the team is now 16-2 on the season and will host the winner between Marshall and Mankato West, Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.
"I look to forward to either opponent," said Rothenberger. "We played both of them earlier in the year and we know they are good opponents and that we will have a battle on our hands."
The singles No. 1 and No. 2 matches featured the usual suspects for St. Peter as Amelia Hildebrandt (6-0, 6-0) and Annika Southworth (6-0, 6-1) were able to take care of their opponents with little drama, controlling the flow of their matches with dangerous serves as well as good awareness when playing at the net.
"The team was playing with a lot of hustle and heart," Rothenberger said. "We were getting our serves in really well, both singles and doubles, and were playing really well at the net to finish points. Overall, I'm really proud of how we played today."
Senior co-caption Josie Wiebusch played in the singles No. 3 match, a change as this season she has primarily played doubles. Her serve was a gamechanger as she was was consistently throwing off her opponent to the point where even when a serve was returned, it was a favorable look for Wiebusch. Josie won her match 6-3, 6-0.
"That's one of her strong suits, her serve," Rothenberger said. "She hits her spots really well and gets great spin on the ball. If you are having a hard time with her serve she's going to win most of the time."
Wiebusch added, "The serve was a big thing in putting her off balance and make her get a bad shot back, which makes it easier for me."
Rhyan Holmgren played the No. 4 singles match and played the quick brand of tennis she has made commonplace this season, winning 6-0, 6-0, and completing the 4-0 sweep in singles.
Senior co-captain Molly Voeltz teamed up with Macy Weller in the doubles No. 1 match and after taking some early lumps, they were able to get into a groove and earn their 6-2, 6-3 victory.
"Macy and I have played together, but we hadn't in awhile," Voeltz said. "We had to wipe the dust off, but once we did we got it under control."
At the No. 2 doubles position, Sophia Doherty and Maddie Kamm teamed up to earn a 6-1, 6-2 win. The duo of Kamm and Doherty, in particular, made some jaw-dropping plays at the net, completely throwing their opponents off.
Kali Erickson and Raina Roemhildt made up the No. 3 doubles team and were able to secure a 6-0, 6-3 win clinch the 7-0 Saints win.
With the next Section 2AA matchup featuring a pair of teams that St. Peter has defeated this season, Voeltz made it clear that the Saints need to stay focused.
"We can't underestimate our opponent and understand that, just because we beat them once doesn't guarantee we can again, we just have to play our game," Voeltz said.