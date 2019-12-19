Things turned out a lot better this year for St. Peter in the Big South Conference gymnastics dual meet Thursday at St. James.
"We suffered three major injuries at St. James last year, so we were excited to come away not only with a victory but no injuries," St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said.
St. Peter remained unbeaten in the Big South with a 127-107 victory over host St. James on Thursday.
With the win, St. Peter improves to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
Anna Klatt led St. Peter with a first-place, all-around score of 32.675.
"Anna Klatt had a great meet, winning the all-around," Glidden said.
Klatt won two of the four events: balance beam with 8.3 and floor exercises with 8.625. She also placed fourth on uneven parallel bars with 7.2 and tied for second on vault with 8.55.
Bella Edmonds of St. Peter took second all-around with 31.7 including first on vault (8.55), a tie for second on beam (7.5), second on floor (8.4) and third on bars (7.25).
St. Peter's Makayla Moline placed third all-around (30.725) with first on bars (7.65), fifth on beam (7.4), fifth on vault (8.3) and sixth on floor (7.375).
Hannah Brenke of St. Peter finished third on vault (8.5), tied for third on beam (7.5) and placed fourth on floor (8.2).
Audrey Kennedy of St. Pete landed second on bars (7.6) and fourth on beam (7.425).
Lauren Feder finished fourth on vault (8.325).
Lydia Slama of St. Peter placed fifth on bars (6.8).
"We counted a couple falls on bars dismounts that usually don’t happen, so that accounted for us not hitting at least 128," Glidden said.
"No more meets until January when we take on New Ulm, which will be a tough one with little practice opportunities during Christmas break."
After the Christmas break, St. Peter journeys to New Ulm for another Big South Conference meet at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at New Ulm Area Gymnastics Academy.