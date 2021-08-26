St. Peter Girls Tennis
COACHES
Head coach: Aaron Rothenberger, 15th year (12 as head coach).
Assistant coaches: Bob Messerli, JV/Assistant Varsity, 5th year; Bridget Mathiowetz, Junior High Coach, 3rd year.
KEY PLAYERS
All participants are key players.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
All participants are fun to watch.
MOVED ON
Co-captains Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer, along with Jayna Matejcek and Ally Pettis.
2020 RECAP
10-3 (limited matches due to COVID-19); 2nd place in BSC East. Lost to Mankato West in 2AA South subsection semifinals.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
We hope to compete in all of our matches. We have experience, depth, and great athletes.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
We as a coaching staff look forward to another fun and competitive season. We are very glad to have a full season and we hope to play to the best of our abilities.
BY THE NUMBERS
35 — Players participating (largest number in my time with the team)
13 — Junior high players
1 — special group of young ladies enjoying the experiences that tennis brings us