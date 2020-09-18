Maddie More, Emma Jones and Grace Dlouhy scored two goals apiece as St. Peter girls soccer team defeated Worthington with a season high number of goals 8-1 on Friday night at St. Peter Middle School.
The undefeated Saints (6-0-1) shockingly fell behind 1-0 the Trojans (1-3-1) in the first 1:08.
Seventh-grader Kylie Wendroth played her first game in goal because of an injury to regular goalie Katie Gurrola.
"The first minute was probably a shock for a seventh-grader to play her first varsity game ever, but she settled in and she made some saves for us tonight," St. Peter head coach Bre Steele said. "We are super appreciative that she could play up with us tonight."
St. Peter took a 2-1 lead at halftime with a goal by More, on a crossing pass from Dlouhy at 25 minutes, and a goal by Adrianna Bixby, assisted by Jones, at 27 minutes.
The Saints out shot the Trojans 33-4, including 21-2 in the first half.
"In the first half, we were frustrated a little bit and kind of in shock when they got the first goal," More said. "We wanted to get a goal, so we were moving really fast and not connecting as much. And then in the second half when we talked and toned down we said just play our game, and then we did and we connected a lot better and talked a lot better."
The floodgates opened in the second half with goals by Jones, assisted by More, and More, assisted by Bixby, two minutes apart at 46 and 48 minutes to make it 4-1 and goals by Jones, assisted by More, and Ella Gilbertson, assisted by Jones, 30 seconds apart in the 56th minute for a 6-1 lead.
Jones agreed that the Saints had a slow start. "In the second half we really picked it up after we talked and we realized what we needed to do to get better. Once people knew their place in the game, they really knew how to get into that groove. And we were finally looking up when we were shooting and getting it on after how many shots. We needed to take a deep breath and step back and now we know what we need to work on."
The Dlouhy finished off the scoring with goals at 65, assisted by Bixby, and 71 minutes, assisted by More.
"The second half was much better than our first half," Steele said. "And the girls knew it coming in at halftime that there were things to work on, and they basically led the halftime talk, and they were ready to go once the second half started."
St. Peter are off for 10 days until 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at undefeated Waseca, which has been unable to play and in online distance learning because of a positive COVID-19 virus case.
"We've got a lot of work to do and a lot of resting, so hopefully heal up some of those injuries," Steele said.